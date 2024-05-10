Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 out of 10 "Shahed" at night - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84444 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150847 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154832 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250977 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174270 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165506 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226248 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34943 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32985 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67070 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35244 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61268 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250977 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226248 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212305 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224800 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84444 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61268 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67070 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113039 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113925 views
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 out of 10 "Shahed" at night - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22817 views

Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down all 10 Iranian Shaheed drones launched by Russia during a night attack on May 10.

On the night of May 10, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all the drones launched by Russia. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 10 Shahed UAVs.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all attack UAVs.

the General Staff said in a statement

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support09.05.24, 19:35 • 44517 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

