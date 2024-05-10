Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 out of 10 "Shahed" at night - General Staff

On the night of May 10, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all the drones launched by Russia. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that at night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 10 Shahed UAVs.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all attack UAVs. the General Staff said in a statement

