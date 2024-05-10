Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 out of 10 "Shahed" at night - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down all 10 Iranian Shaheed drones launched by Russia during a night attack on May 10.
On the night of May 10, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down all the drones launched by Russia. This was reported in the morning report of the General Staff, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that at night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 10 Shahed UAVs.
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all attack UAVs.
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support09.05.24, 19:35 • 44517 views