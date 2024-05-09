Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84630 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108068 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150880 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250990 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165507 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine
March 1, 04:25 PM • 35153 views

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35153 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 33113 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33113 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 67164 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67164 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 35327 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 61347 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61347 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250990 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250990 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226260 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212318 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238043 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224809 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224809 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84630 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61347 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67164 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113044 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113929 views
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44514 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 76 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day, with the enemy conducting most of its attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, trying to improve its tactical position with the support of aviation, but suffering heavy losses.

On May 9, 76 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline . The enemy conducted most of the attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, where, with the support of aviation, the occupiers tried to improve the tactical situation and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 72 air strikes, fired 74 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged

- the General Staff summarized. 

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. 

On the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

Defense of Chasovyi Yar: DIU shows how KRAKEN special unit destroys occupants09.05.24, 18:59 • 74028 views

In the Kupyansk sector, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy was trying to improve their tactical position. 

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 attacks near Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk region and near Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region. 

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to push our units out of their positions.

The number of combat clashes on the front line increased by 1.5 times per day: what is the reason for the russians' activation09.05.24, 10:05 • 19215 views

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 6 times. 

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. 

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region. 

Pletenchuk names the number of flights of Russian reconnaissance UAVs and their purpose in the south09.05.24, 10:38 • 17576 views

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 air defense system and 17 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

- said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The British Ministry of Defense says that despite intensified Russian attacks on the outskirts of Chasovy Yar, since April 2024 Russian troops have achieved only minor tactical victories and suffered heavy losses.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising