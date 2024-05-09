Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support

On May 9, 76 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline . The enemy conducted most of the attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, where, with the support of aviation, the occupiers tried to improve the tactical situation and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 72 air strikes, fired 74 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged - the General Staff summarized.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk sector, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, where the enemy was trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Liman sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 attacks near Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk region and near Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to push our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 6 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky, Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 air defense system and 17 areas of concentration of enemy personnel - said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense says that despite intensified Russian attacks on the outskirts of Chasovy Yar, since April 2024 Russian troops have achieved only minor tactical victories and suffered heavy losses.