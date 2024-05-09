Defense of Chasovyi Yar: DIU shows how KRAKEN special unit destroys occupants

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's KRAKEN special forces showed how they destroyed Russian infantrymen during the defense of the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the special forces soldiers.

Details

The military released a video of how they are eliminating Russian infantry in Donetsk region using FPV drones.

The KRAKEN active action unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continues to defend Chasovyi Yar. Inflicting fire damage on the enemy using FPV drones - signed the video in the special unit "KRAKEN".

Recall

The British Ministry of Defense says that despite intensified Russian attacks on the outskirts of Chasovy Yar, since April 2024 , Russian troops have achieved only minor tactical victories and suffered heavy losses.