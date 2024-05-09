Defense of Chasovyi Yar: DIU shows how KRAKEN special unit destroys occupants
Kyiv • UNN
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's KRAKEN special unit has released a video showing how they are using FPV drones to destroy Russian infantry and inflict fire damage on the enemy during the defense of the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.
Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's KRAKEN special forces showed how they destroyed Russian infantrymen during the defense of the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the special forces soldiers.
Details
The military released a video of how they are eliminating Russian infantry in Donetsk region using FPV drones.
The KRAKEN active action unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continues to defend Chasovyi Yar. Inflicting fire damage on the enemy using FPV drones
Recall
The British Ministry of Defense says that despite intensified Russian attacks on the outskirts of Chasovy Yar, since April 2024 , Russian troops have achieved only minor tactical victories and suffered heavy losses.