Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:49 PM • 1738 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 4530 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15538 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 19005 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 40940 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 45923 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 82434 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 47966 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
July 25, 07:59 AM • 42037 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 70242 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Will pensions increase? In June, the average salary indicator for calculating pension payments reached a record 22,336 UAH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1892 views

In June 2025, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recorded a record increase in the average salary for calculating pensions to 22,336 UAH. This is the largest monthly increase recently, which will affect future pension accruals.

Will pensions increase? In June, the average salary indicator for calculating pension payments reached a record 22,336 UAH

In June 2025, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recorded a record increase in the average salary for calculating pensions - by almost 2,000 hryvnias compared to May. The new indicator is 22,336 UAH, and it will directly affect future pension accruals for Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the PFU.

Details

Every month, the Pension Fund of Ukraine updates the indicator of the average salary from which insurance contributions are paid. This indicator is key for calculating future pension payments.

In June 2025 (data published on July 25), the average salary used for pension calculation reached 22,336 hryvnias. Compared to May, this indicator increased by almost 2,000 hryvnias - this is the largest monthly increase recently.

According to official information from the State Statistics Service, in the first quarter of 2025, the average salary in the country increased by 24.1%, reaching 23,460 hryvnias. In dollar terms, this is approximately 564 USD - more than it was before the full-scale invasion. For example, in 2021, the average salary was about 514 dollars.

The National Bank of Ukraine predicts that by the end of 2025, nominal salaries will increase by 17.7%. At the same time, real growth (taking into account inflation) will be more modest - only about 3.9%.

Thus, the trend of increasing average salary creates prerequisites for increasing pension payments in the future.

UAH 191.5 billion spent on social benefits for Ukrainians in six months, 59% of which went to pensions7/15/25, 3:30 PM • 5060 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomyFinance
Pension Fund of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
