Will pensions increase? In June, the average salary indicator for calculating pension payments reached a record 22,336 UAH

In June 2025, the Pension Fund of Ukraine recorded a record increase in the average salary for calculating pensions - by almost 2,000 hryvnias compared to May. The new indicator is 22,336 UAH, and it will directly affect future pension accruals for Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the PFU.

Details

Every month, the Pension Fund of Ukraine updates the indicator of the average salary from which insurance contributions are paid. This indicator is key for calculating future pension payments.

In June 2025 (data published on July 25), the average salary used for pension calculation reached 22,336 hryvnias. Compared to May, this indicator increased by almost 2,000 hryvnias - this is the largest monthly increase recently.

According to official information from the State Statistics Service, in the first quarter of 2025, the average salary in the country increased by 24.1%, reaching 23,460 hryvnias. In dollar terms, this is approximately 564 USD - more than it was before the full-scale invasion. For example, in 2021, the average salary was about 514 dollars.

The National Bank of Ukraine predicts that by the end of 2025, nominal salaries will increase by 17.7%. At the same time, real growth (taking into account inflation) will be more modest - only about 3.9%.

Thus, the trend of increasing average salary creates prerequisites for increasing pension payments in the future.

UAH 191.5 billion spent on social benefits for Ukrainians in six months, 59% of which went to pensions