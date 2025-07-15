$41.840.05
UAH 191.5 billion spent on social benefits for Ukrainians in six months, 59% of which went to pensions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine timely and fully financed social payments in the first half of 2024. UAH 191.5 billion was allocated from the state budget for these purposes, of which over 59% went to pensions.

UAH 191.5 billion spent on social benefits for Ukrainians in six months, 59% of which went to pensions

Social payments to Ukrainians in the first half of this year were financed on time and in full, with 191.5 billion UAH spent, of which over 59% went to pensions, the Ministry of Finance reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Ministry of Finance financed social payments in the first half of the year on time and in full. From the state budget, 191.5 billion hryvnias were used for social payments made by the Ministry of Social Policy," the statement says.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Finance:

  • 113.5 billion UAH – for financial support of pension payments, allowances and increases to pensions, assigned under the pension programs of the Pension Fund;
    • 32.8 billion UAH – for social protection of citizens who found themselves in difficult life circumstances, of which more than 750 thousand people received relevant assistance, including internally displaced persons;
      • 7.1 billion UAH – to support over 170 thousand low-income families;
        • 24.9 billion UAH – provision of benefits and housing subsidies to citizens, which were received by over 2.7 million households receiving benefits and housing subsidies;
          • 11.0 billion UAH – for social protection of children and families, aimed at paying social assistance to more than 570 thousand recipients;
            • 2.2 billion hryvnias – for social protection of persons with disabilities.

              The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the minimum pension by 203 hryvnias in 202601.07.25, 12:15 • 1101 view

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              SocietyEconomy
              Pension Fund of Ukraine
              Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
              Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
