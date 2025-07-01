$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
10:00 AM
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

© 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the minimum pension by 203 hryvnias in 2026 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine plans to increase the subsistence minimum for disabled citizens to UAH 2,564 in 2026. The government's plans also include annual pension indexation and the introduction of a second-tier pension system.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the minimum pension by 203 hryvnias in 2026

The draft Budget Declaration for 2026–2028 plans to increase the subsistence minimum for disabled citizens (minimum old-age pension) from UAH 2,361 to UAH 2,564. This is stated in Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine №774 of June 27, 2025, published on the Government Portal, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Budget Declaration, the projected levels of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work are proposed to be set at: UAH 2,564 in 2026, UAH 2,715 in 2027, and UAH 2,859 in 2028.

In 2025, according to the law "On the State Budget for 2025", the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work (the amount of the minimum old-age pension) is UAH 2,361.

The document also mentions the intention to ensure annual indexation of pensions from March 1 and to take measures for the implementation of pension reform, in particular, to create the necessary prerequisites for the introduction of the second tier of the pension system.

In addition, the government proposes to increase the minimum wage from the existing UAH 8,000 to UAH 8,688 starting from January 1, 2026. In 2027, it is proposed to increase this figure to UAH 9,374, and in 2028 – to UAH 10,059.

Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for pension payment and delivery: details20.06.25, 16:42 • 2550 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
