The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to increase the minimum pension by 203 hryvnias in 2026 1 July 2025

The draft Budget Declaration for 2026–2028 plans to increase the subsistence minimum for disabled citizens (minimum old-age pension) from UAH 2,361 to UAH 2,564. This is stated in Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine №774 of June 27, 2025, published on the Government Portal, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Budget Declaration, the projected levels of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work are proposed to be set at: UAH 2,564 in 2026, UAH 2,715 in 2027, and UAH 2,859 in 2028.

In 2025, according to the law "On the State Budget for 2025", the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work (the amount of the minimum old-age pension) is UAH 2,361.

The document also mentions the intention to ensure annual indexation of pensions from March 1 and to take measures for the implementation of pension reform, in particular, to create the necessary prerequisites for the introduction of the second tier of the pension system.

In addition, the government proposes to increase the minimum wage from the existing UAH 8,000 to UAH 8,688 starting from January 1, 2026. In 2027, it is proposed to increase this figure to UAH 9,374, and in 2028 – to UAH 10,059.

Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for pension payment and delivery: details