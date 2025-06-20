Cabinet of Ministers amended the procedure for pension payment and delivery: details

On June 18, 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted Resolution № 726 on amending the annexes to the Procedure for the Payment and Delivery of Pensions and Cash Assistance at the Actual Place of Residence of Recipients within Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government's announcement.

Details

The amendments were made to the annexes to the Procedure, approved by Resolution № 1279 of December 16, 2020. A new column was added to the payment statements: "Date of birth (day, month, year) of the pension, cash assistance recipient."

Non-budgetary accounts have also been replaced: the Procedure now states that instead of "non-budgetary accounts of local social protection bodies, opened in Treasury bodies," "non-budgetary accounts of the Pension Fund of Ukraine bodies, opened in JSC 'Oschadbank'" are to be used.

The mention of "local social protection body" has also been replaced with "Pension Fund of Ukraine body."

In addition, financing mechanisms have been updated. Now, regional Pension Fund departments monthly, by the 8th day, and in December – by the 25th day, form the need for budgetary funds for state social assistance and submit it to the Ministry of Social Policy within two working days.

The terms for transferring funds have also been clarified: the Ministry of Social Policy is obliged to transfer funds to JSC "Oschadbank" no later than five working days after receiving the request.

The norms in other annexes have also been updated: sub-clauses have been supplemented with payment for services for payment and delivery through organizations that carry out the payment and delivery of pensions and financial assistance.

Reference

Resolution № 726 was adopted as part of the implementation of the Procedure of December 16, 2020, № 1279, which regulates the payment of pensions and cash assistance at the recipients' place of residence.

Recall

In 2025, the Government already reviewed the compliance of regulations on pension and assistance payments through banks (Resolution № 299 of February 11), and also introduced other changes regarding social payments for certain categories of individuals.

