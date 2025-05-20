$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Pensions of Ukrainians from the occupied Donbas who have not withdrawn funds for more than a year: where they will be stored

Kyiv • UNN

 1472 views

Pensions of Ukrainians from TOT who have not withdrawn funds for more than a year will be stored in the Pension Fund. The right to payments is retained by pensioners or their heirs.

Pensions of Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, who have not withdrawn funds or undergone physical identification for more than a year, will be stored not in "Oschadbank", but in the accounts of the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, as of October 1, 2023, more than 10 billion hryvnias had been accumulated in "Oschadbank". These are pensions that were accrued to Ukrainian pensioners from the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. 

There was no connection with these pensioners, they did not use their accounts and did not interact with the Ukrainian bank in any way. Thus, the bank used the pensions of some of these pensioners as its free money for its own operations. In order to make the pension system more financially stable, the Law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025" established a new rule: funds that were set aside for the payment of such pensions will now be stored not in "Oschadbank", but directly in the Pension Fund of Ukraine 

- reports the Ministry of Social Affairs.

More than UAH 67 billion was allocated for pensions in April28.04.25, 11:08 • 6174 views

Therefore, it is reported that the Government has prepared a draft of special rules that clearly define how these funds will be transferred from JSC "Oschadbank" to the Pension Fund of Ukraine. At the same time, the right to this money remains fully with those pensioners to whose accounts it was accrued.

Therefore, if the owners of these funds are alive or they have legal heirs (relatives who have the right to inherit this money), the right to receive these payments is fully preserved for them. Only the place where this money will be stored changes: instead of the state "Oschadbank", it will be located in the Pension Fund of Ukraine, waiting for its owners to apply 

- the message says.

The innovations apply only to pensioners who simultaneously:

  • are or were IDPs from the TOT of Luhansk and Donetsk regions (occupied before 02/24/2022);
    • received a pension as an IDP before the start of the full-scale invasion;
      • have not used a pension card for more than a year or have not been identified in Oschadbank for 6 months.

        It is noted that the government has already prepared a draft resolution that will determine the mechanism for transferring funds. The document should enter into force no earlier than July 1, 2025. After that, recipients will be able to apply to the Pension Fund with a statement and receive the entire accumulated amount in a lump sum to a bank account.

        JSC "Oschadbank" will transfer unused pension funds of IDPs to the Pension Fund of Ukraine. This will apply to funds in accounts where no movement has been made for more than a year, or if the person has not passed physical identification, and the Pension Fund does not have information on whether this person is alive

         - the ministry notes.

        How to Include Work Experience Abroad in Ukrainian Pension: New Government Regulations 19.05.25, 12:18 • 6998 views

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        SocietyWarEconomy
        Donetsk Oblast
        Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
        Oschadbank
        Luhansk Oblast
        Ukraine
