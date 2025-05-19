$41.500.03
How to include work experience abroad in a pension in Ukraine: a new procedure from the government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2070 views

A new procedure has been approved for including periods of work abroad in the insurance period for the purpose of old-age pension. This applies to countries with which Ukraine has international treaties.

How to include work experience abroad in a pension in Ukraine: a new procedure from the government

In Ukraine, the government has approved a new procedure for crediting periods of work abroad to the insurance period for the purpose of granting an old-age pension, UNN writes, citing the relevant government resolution No. 562 of May 16.

This applies to those who worked in other countries with which Ukraine has relevant international treaties in force.

When is foreign service credited to the pension?

If a person has worked in a state with which Ukraine has concluded an international treaty (ratified by the Verkhovna Rada), this period of employment may be included in his or her insurance record. This allows determining the right to receive an old-age pension in accordance with the Law "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance".

What is required to credit foreign experience?

Persons who do not have sufficient insurance experience in Ukraine (according to Article 26 of the aforementioned law) but have worked abroad must submit an application for a pension together with supporting documents.

In the absence of supporting documents or if the documents do not allow to accurately confirm the crediting of periods of work, the Pension Fund of Ukraine (within 5 working days after receiving an application for a pension with all the necessary documents) applies to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in turn, sends (within 5 working days) an official request through diplomatic channels to the relevant pension authority of the foreign state for the provision of supporting documents.

How information is exchanged

If the exchange of information between the Ukrainian Pension Fund and the relevant foreign institution is not possible, the request is sent after the possibility of such exchange is restored.

Supporting documents received from abroad are recognized as valid in Ukraine subject to their legalization, unless otherwise provided by international treaty.

When is experience credited?

After the supporting documents are received by the territorial body of the Pension Fund, the periods of work abroad are credited to the total insurance period in calendar calculation. This makes it possible to determine the right to an old-age pension.

If documents from another country are received later than three months after the application for a pension is submitted, the date of acceptance of such application is the date of receipt of documents from the foreign party.

If the Pension Fund has received confirmation of foreign experience, but the person has not yet applied for a pension, he/she is informed of the need to apply for benefits.

What else did the government approve?

The government also approved the procedure for confirming that another state does not make pension payments to persons residing in Ukraine for periods of employment prior to January 1, 1992 outside Ukraine in the republics of the former USSR for their inclusion in the insurance record.

Paragraph 22 on confirmation of the length of service of citizens of Ukraine outside of Ukraine is excluded from the procedure for confirming the existing length of service for the purpose of granting pensions in the absence of a work record book or relevant entries in it.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine was instructed to ensure the review of decisions adopted for the period from the date of entry into force of Law 3674-IX to the date of entry into force of the above-mentioned procedures, in respect of persons who worked before January 1, 1992

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroadFinance
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
