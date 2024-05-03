Pavliuk on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: "We are doing everything possible to stop the Russian plan"

Defense forces are doing everything possible to stop the Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, but the enemy has significant advantages in artillery and air, said Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, commander of the Ukrainian Army, in an interview with The Times, reports UNN.

The Russian military leadership has set a task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, by May 9.

However, Pavlyuk is confident that this should not happen, but admits that the winter delay in the disbursement of $60 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine has had a severe impact on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is experiencing a shortage of ammunition.

"We are doing everything we can to stop the Russian plan to capture Chasov Yar by May 9. But the Russians have a ten-to-one advantage in artillery and complete air superiority there," he said.

On April 3, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the enemy was continuing its attempts to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the town through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is controlled by the Defense Forces.