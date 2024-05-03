Pavliuk on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: "We are doing everything possible to stop the Russian plan"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv

 19025 views

Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to stop the Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, but the enemy has a significant advantage in artillery and aviation.

Defense forces are doing everything possible to stop the Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, but the enemy has significant advantages in artillery and air,  said Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, commander of the Ukrainian Army, in an interview with The Times, reports UNN

The Russian military leadership has set a task for its troops to capture Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, by May 9

However, Pavlyuk is confident that this should not happen, but admits that the winter delay in the disbursement of $60 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine has had a severe impact on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is experiencing a shortage of ammunition.

"We are doing everything we can to stop the Russian plan to capture Chasov Yar by May 9.  But the Russians have a ten-to-one advantage in artillery and complete air superiority there," he said.

On April 3, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, said that the enemy was continuing its attempts to capture Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, trying to bypass the town through the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske to take it in a vice grip. The enemy is conducting so-called meat assaults in this area, but the situation is controlled by the Defense Forces. 

