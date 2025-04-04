Oleksandr Pavliuk

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14465 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25828 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63191 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211326 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121219 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309336 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213503 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244092 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255027 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129834 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211326 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 389956 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253378 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309336 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2122 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12732 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43811 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71753 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56891 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Oleksandr Pavliuk

Zelensky dismissed Pavlyuk from the post of Commander of the ground forces

The president of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of Oleksandr Pavlyuk from the post of Commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant document is published on the website of the head of state.

Politics • November 29, 03:32 PM • 19728 views

It's pure populism: how the Servant of the People party reacted to the idea to disband the TCC

Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of the National Security Committee, stated that it was impossible to reform the TCCs and JVs for objective reasons. He emphasized the need to develop a recruitment system instead of reforming the territorial centers.

War • November 14, 05:18 PM • 28552 views

The Ministry of Defense announced the number of people working in the TCC

Ukrainian TCCs employ 36,000 people, of whom almost 7,000 are civilians and about 3,000 are women. There are also employees with limited military service.

War • November 14, 08:18 AM • 24119 views

The Verkhovna Rada proposes to disband the TCC and create recruitment centers: what is known

The Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada submitted a report with a proposal to replace the TCC with recruitment centers with civilian employees. Some MPs support the initiative, but there are also opponents of this decision.

War • November 12, 02:39 PM • 31920 views

Umerov and Austin discussed the Victory Plan and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov met with Pentagon Chief Austin. They discussed the situation on the frontline, the implementation of the Victory Plan, and attracting American investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

War • October 21, 05:22 PM • 30492 views

Air defense forces operate in Kyiv region due to enemy drone activity

Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted in the Kyiv region. The air defense forces are working to neutralize them, and the authorities are urging citizens not to take pictures of the defenders' work.

War • October 2, 12:36 AM • 20200 views

Ukrainian troops killed almost 10 thousand invaders in a week

The Land Forces Commander reported significant enemy losses for September 22-29. Among the destroyed equipment are 101 tanks, 254 armored personnel carriers, 462 artillery systems, 558 UAVs and other weapons.

War • September 29, 12:02 PM • 22051 views

Air alert announced in Kyiv

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration has announced an air alert in Kyiv. Residents of the city are urged to follow safety rules and follow official announcements.

War • September 28, 12:40 AM • 101420 views

Kyiv is on air alert: air defense is in operation

An air alert has been declared in the capital and the region due to the detection of drones in the airspace. The air defense forces are targeting targets, and residents are urged to take shelter and observe information silence.

War • September 27, 11:25 PM • 53328 views

Air defense is operating in Kyiv region due to enemy UAVs

Movement of enemy drones is spotted in Kyiv region. The regional military administration reports on the work of air defense forces and calls on residents to follow safety rules.

War • September 19, 08:02 PM • 40563 views

Replenishment of the exchange fund, ISW report and minus bridges: the situation in the Kursk region

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Army, reported on the successful completion of tasks in the Kursk sector and the replenishment of the exchange fund for the return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity. Meanwhile, ISW confirms further advancement of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, and Russian “military commanders” claim to have allegedly destroyed the third bridge over the Seim River in the Kursk region.

War • August 19, 08:38 AM • 23633 views

Drones, special equipment, and an ambulance: Brovary community hands over another batch of aid to Ukrainian army (video)

The Brovary community handed over four mini-excavators, drones and an ambulance to the military units under their care. The equipment has already been delivered to the front line to strengthen their defense capabilities.

Kyiv region • August 17, 11:24 AM • 21145 views

If you have cool initiatives, share them: Kravchenko met with participants of the Youth Forum of Kyiv Region

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv RMA, met with 70 participants of the Youth Forum of Kyiv Region. He noted the activity of young people, presented awards for achievements and encouraged them to share their youth initiatives.

Kyiv region • August 15, 01:36 PM • 15332 views

Construction of Ukraine's first inclusive town for soldiers is nearing completion in Kyiv region: keys to the houses will be handed over at the end of August

The construction of a unique residential complex for wounded soldiers is nearing completion in Kyiv Oblast. At the end of August, 56 families will receive the keys to their homes in Ukraine's first inclusive town for defenders.

Society • August 13, 08:43 AM • 17683 views

Kravchenko: Payments of almost UAH 9 billion have been agreed within the framework of the Restoration project

In the Kyiv region, 22. 7 thousand applications for compensation under the eRestoration program were submitted. Payments of UAH 9 billion were approved, and 17.8 thousand out of 29 thousand damaged facilities were restored.

Society • July 28, 08:48 AM • 28048 views

Su-25 and 229 UAVs: Ukrainian Armed Forces report on destroyed air targets in June

In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nearly 300 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft.

War • June 30, 03:55 PM • 20907 views

Pavliuk: Ukraine is preparing new brigades, part of the forces will be deployed to defend Kyiv

Ukraine is preparing at least ten new brigades to defend Kyiv and counter an expected Russian offensive, with the defense of the capital a top priority despite intense fighting in the east.

War • May 10, 01:47 PM • 22486 views

Land Forces Commander warns that a critical phase of the war will begin in the next two months

In the next two months, Ukraine will enter one of the most critical phases of the war with Russia, as American aid arrives on the front lines and Russia tests Ukrainian defenses in the face of a potential major offensive.

War • May 10, 01:14 PM • 24382 views

Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set up their own recruitment center: they will be looking for UAV operators

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating their own recruiting center to select and staff unmanned systems units with motivated candidates who will be trained to obtain military specialties in the field of unmanned systems.

Society • May 10, 10:15 AM • 22682 views

Russia puts ex-MP Ihor Miroshnychenko on the wanted list

Russia has put former Ukrainian MP and journalist Ihor Miroshnychenko on the wanted list for unspecified reasons under an article of the Russian Criminal Code.

Politics • May 7, 11:44 PM • 35107 views

Over a week, the Defense Forces destroyed over 8 thousand occupants - Pavliuk

Over the past week, from April 28 to May 5, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 8,000 Russian occupants, 96 tanks, 188 armored combat vehicles, 264 artillery systems and 7 multiple launch rocket systems.

War • May 5, 12:01 PM • 28649 views

russia will try to capture Donetsk and Luhansk regions this year, and may target Zaporizhzhia - ISW

russia's main military goal for 2024 remains the complete capture of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, with plans to launch an offensive in the summer of 2024 and potential attempts to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.

War • May 4, 07:51 AM • 29631 views

Over 510 thousand Russian servicemen are in the occupied territories - Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There are between 510,000 and 513,000 Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but this number may increase as Russia prepares for a summer offensive and plans to mobilize additional forces.

War • May 3, 08:46 AM • 18278 views

Pavliuk on the situation near Chasovyi Yar: "We are doing everything possible to stop the Russian plan"

Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to stop the Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, but the enemy has a significant advantage in artillery and aviation.

War • May 3, 08:19 AM • 19918 views

Land Forces Commander confirms Russian plans to capture Kharkiv and Sumy

Russia has plans to capture Kharkiv or Sumy, but Ukraine is not sure about the seriousness of these plans and Russia's ability to implement them with its current forces.

War • May 3, 08:03 AM • 21982 views

Pavliuk showed how a mobile fire team shot down an enemy "shahed"

The Ukrainian military successfully shot down an enemy Shahed drone using the FIM-92 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile system.

War • April 11, 06:19 AM • 27151 views

Pavlyuk: the TP system is not perfect, but "no one will be able to sit out"

The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, admitted that the system of training is not perfect, but work is underway to improve it. He called on Ukrainians to join the armed forces to confront Russia, as no one will be able to "sit out".

Society • April 8, 11:06 AM • 24754 views

Soldiers of "Kholodnyi Yar" brigade destroy 2 enemy UAVs "Orlan-10" with "Strela-10" SAM in the east - Pavliuk

Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" destroyed at least 2 enemy Orlan-10 drones using Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems in the east.

War • April 5, 04:28 PM • 31368 views

Pavliuk shows how the Defense Forces destroyed a russian drone with an Arrow SAM

Ukrainian servicemen of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" shot down a russian reconnaissance drone "Orlan-10" in the eastern direction using the "Strela-10" anti-aircraft missile system.

War • April 2, 08:42 AM • 22501 views

"No positional war": the Opposition Platform calls for increased assistance to Ukraine due to the high intensity of fighting at the front

Russia continues to escalate the war in Ukraine, throwing all its resources into intense fighting without achieving its main goals, so the partners must dramatically increase military production and arms supplies to Ukraine for an effective military solution.

War • April 1, 10:47 AM • 25024 views