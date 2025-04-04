The president of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of Oleksandr Pavlyuk from the post of Commander of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The relevant document is published on the website of the head of state.
Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of the National Security Committee, stated that it was impossible to reform the TCCs and JVs for objective reasons. He emphasized the need to develop a recruitment system instead of reforming the territorial centers.
Ukrainian TCCs employ 36,000 people, of whom almost 7,000 are civilians and about 3,000 are women. There are also employees with limited military service.
The Temporary Investigation Commission of the Verkhovna Rada submitted a report with a proposal to replace the TCC with recruitment centers with civilian employees. Some MPs support the initiative, but there are also opponents of this decision.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov met with Pentagon Chief Austin. They discussed the situation on the frontline, the implementation of the Victory Plan, and attracting American investment in Ukraine's defense industry.
Enemy unmanned aerial vehicles have been spotted in the Kyiv region. The air defense forces are working to neutralize them, and the authorities are urging citizens not to take pictures of the defenders' work.
The Land Forces Commander reported significant enemy losses for September 22-29. Among the destroyed equipment are 101 tanks, 254 armored personnel carriers, 462 artillery systems, 558 UAVs and other weapons.
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration has announced an air alert in Kyiv. Residents of the city are urged to follow safety rules and follow official announcements.
Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Army, reported on the successful completion of tasks in the Kursk sector and the replenishment of the exchange fund for the return of Ukrainian soldiers from captivity. Meanwhile, ISW confirms further advancement of Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, and Russian “military commanders” claim to have allegedly destroyed the third bridge over the Seim River in the Kursk region.
The Brovary community handed over four mini-excavators, drones and an ambulance to the military units under their care. The equipment has already been delivered to the front line to strengthen their defense capabilities.
Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv RMA, met with 70 participants of the Youth Forum of Kyiv Region. He noted the activity of young people, presented awards for achievements and encouraged them to share their youth initiatives.
The construction of a unique residential complex for wounded soldiers is nearing completion in Kyiv Oblast. At the end of August, 56 families will receive the keys to their homes in Ukraine's first inclusive town for defenders.
In the Kyiv region, 22. 7 thousand applications for compensation under the eRestoration program were submitted. Payments of UAH 9 billion were approved, and 17.8 thousand out of 29 thousand damaged facilities were restored.
In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed nearly 300 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles and a Su-25 aircraft.
Ukraine is preparing at least ten new brigades to defend Kyiv and counter an expected Russian offensive, with the defense of the capital a top priority despite intense fighting in the east.
In the next two months, Ukraine will enter one of the most critical phases of the war with Russia, as American aid arrives on the front lines and Russia tests Ukrainian defenses in the face of a potential major offensive.
The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating their own recruiting center to select and staff unmanned systems units with motivated candidates who will be trained to obtain military specialties in the field of unmanned systems.
Russia has put former Ukrainian MP and journalist Ihor Miroshnychenko on the wanted list for unspecified reasons under an article of the Russian Criminal Code.
Over the past week, from April 28 to May 5, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 8,000 Russian occupants, 96 tanks, 188 armored combat vehicles, 264 artillery systems and 7 multiple launch rocket systems.
russia's main military goal for 2024 remains the complete capture of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, with plans to launch an offensive in the summer of 2024 and potential attempts to seize Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions.
There are between 510,000 and 513,000 Russian troops in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but this number may increase as Russia prepares for a summer offensive and plans to mobilize additional forces.
Ukrainian troops are doing everything possible to stop the Russian offensive on Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, but the enemy has a significant advantage in artillery and aviation.
Russia has plans to capture Kharkiv or Sumy, but Ukraine is not sure about the seriousness of these plans and Russia's ability to implement them with its current forces.
The Ukrainian military successfully shot down an enemy Shahed drone using the FIM-92 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile system.
The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, admitted that the system of training is not perfect, but work is underway to improve it. He called on Ukrainians to join the armed forces to confront Russia, as no one will be able to "sit out".
Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodny Yar" destroyed at least 2 enemy Orlan-10 drones using Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile systems in the east.
Russia continues to escalate the war in Ukraine, throwing all its resources into intense fighting without achieving its main goals, so the partners must dramatically increase military production and arms supplies to Ukraine for an effective military solution.