Russia puts ex-MP Ihor Miroshnychenko on the wanted list

The Russian Interior Ministry has put former Ukrainian MP and journalist Ihor Miroshnychenko on the wanted list. Information about this appeared in the search database of the Russian agency, reports UNN.

Details

Miroshnichenko is wanted under an article of the Russian Criminal Code. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not say what was the reason for the criminal case against the Ukrainian politician.

Addendum Addendum

In the 2000s, Ihor Miroshnychenko headed the sports editorial department of the ICTV TV channel. In 2012-2014, he was a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the seventh convocation. In 2015, Miroshnychenko was elected to the Kyiv City and Sumy Regional Councils from the Svoboda party.

Context

Since early May, the Russian Interior Ministry has put several Ukrainian politicians and officials on the wanted list. Among them are Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Petro Poroshenko, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk, former head of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak, and former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov. All of them are wanted under an article of the Russian Criminal Code. It is not known under which article.

