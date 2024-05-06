russia puts ex-Army chief Khomchak on the wanted list

russia has put former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak on the wanted list . This is reported by russian media with reference to the database of the russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Khomchak is wanted under a criminal article. No more specific information was released by the russian federation.

However, it is known that in June 2023, the russian Prosecutor General's Office indicted him in absentia for criminal acts that resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, including children.

For reference

Colonel General ruslan Khomchak has served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since May 2019. In March 2020, in connection with the division of posts, he was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 27, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Colonel General Khomchak from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and appointed Valeriy Zaluzhnyi to the post. On the same day, Zelenskyy appointed Khomchak as First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Recall

The russian Interior Ministry also put on the wanted list former NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

Russia puts President Zelensky on the wanted list