Russia puts President Zelensky on the wanted list

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100099 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110719 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153390 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157122 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253188 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174750 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165893 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227391 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113090 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 24023 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 37542 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 24487 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 31107 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 28128 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253188 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227391 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213293 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238961 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225627 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100100 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70186 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76673 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113467 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114338 views
Russia puts President Zelensky on the wanted list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102309 views

Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list on unspecified criminal charges.

The Russian Interior Ministry has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyi, 25.1.1978. Wanted under the article of the Criminal Code,

- according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Details

Instead, the agency does not disclose the article under which Zelenskyy is allegedly wanted. The database only lists his place of birth - Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, Ukraine.

Image

Recall

Russia has put Georgian sniper Giorgi Gelashvili, who is fighting on the side of Ukraine, on the wanted list , accusing him of "inciting enmity and hatred using the media" and mercenarism.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
dniproDnipro
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

