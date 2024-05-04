Russia puts President Zelensky on the wanted list
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list on unspecified criminal charges.
The Russian Interior Ministry has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.
Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyi, 25.1.1978. Wanted under the article of the Criminal Code,
Details
Instead, the agency does not disclose the article under which Zelenskyy is allegedly wanted. The database only lists his place of birth - Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, Ukraine.
Recall
Russia has put Georgian sniper Giorgi Gelashvili, who is fighting on the side of Ukraine, on the wanted list , accusing him of "inciting enmity and hatred using the media" and mercenarism.