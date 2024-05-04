Russia puts President Zelensky on the wanted list

The Russian Interior Ministry has put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the wanted list. This was reported by the Russian media, according to UNN.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyi, 25.1.1978. Wanted under the article of the Criminal Code, - according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Details

Instead, the agency does not disclose the article under which Zelenskyy is allegedly wanted. The database only lists his place of birth - Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, Ukraine.

Recall

Russia has put Georgian sniper Giorgi Gelashvili, who is fighting on the side of Ukraine, on the wanted list , accusing him of "inciting enmity and hatred using the media" and mercenarism.