Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood
05:00 AM • 3548 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 20346 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 19120 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 74426 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 67228 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 84964 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 81743 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 165607 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 73182 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 166754 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3642 views

A fake is being spread online about Hungary's plans to "reclaim" Ukrainian territories as part of Operation Turul. This is part of Russia's strategy to fuel conflict between countries.

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

Disinformation is spreading on social media about the so-called "Turul" operation, during which Hungary allegedly "plans to return part of Ukrainian territories." This is reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in parallel with this "news", videos are also being spread of the alleged pulling of Hungarian armored vehicles to the border with Ukraine.

The primary source of these messages is an anonymous X-account HungaryBased, which regularly publishes provocative posts about the "return of Transcarpathia" and has nothing to do with Hungarian media or government structures

- noted in CPD.

They point out that the Ministry of Defense of Hungary has already explained that the video spread on the network with armored vehicles in Budapest is related to the Ludovika festival - an annual public event, other materials are archival footage from the Adaptive Hussars 23 exercises, which took place in November 2023.

"Such throws are beneficial to Russia. Their task is to create a tense situation between Ukraine and neighboring countries. By spreading such fakes about alleged "territorial claims", Russians and their proxies are trying to pit Ukrainians and Hungarians against each other. This is their traditional strategy," the CPD said in a statement.

Let us remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said about an unprecedented intelligence operation by Ukrainian special services against his country. On his Facebook page, Orban announced the convening of the Hungarian Defense Council on this occasion.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

