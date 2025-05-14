The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

Disinformation is spreading on social media about the so-called "Turul" operation, during which Hungary allegedly "plans to return part of Ukrainian territories." This is reported by the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in parallel with this "news", videos are also being spread of the alleged pulling of Hungarian armored vehicles to the border with Ukraine.

The primary source of these messages is an anonymous X-account HungaryBased, which regularly publishes provocative posts about the "return of Transcarpathia" and has nothing to do with Hungarian media or government structures - noted in CPD.

They point out that the Ministry of Defense of Hungary has already explained that the video spread on the network with armored vehicles in Budapest is related to the Ludovika festival - an annual public event, other materials are archival footage from the Adaptive Hussars 23 exercises, which took place in November 2023.

"Such throws are beneficial to Russia. Their task is to create a tense situation between Ukraine and neighboring countries. By spreading such fakes about alleged "territorial claims", Russians and their proxies are trying to pit Ukrainians and Hungarians against each other. This is their traditional strategy," the CPD said in a statement.

Let us remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said about an unprecedented intelligence operation by Ukrainian special services against his country. On his Facebook page, Orban announced the convening of the Hungarian Defense Council on this occasion.

