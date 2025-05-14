Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

$41.540.01
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
May 13, 09:24 PM • 6334 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

The US and Ukraine have signed commercial documents necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement - Ministry of Economy

May 13, 06:15 PM

New design and reliability: Google confirms the release of Android 16 in June 2025 with interesting updates

May 13, 06:59 PM

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form

May 13, 07:08 PM

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

May 13, 07:41 PM

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM
MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

Russia's economy is only outwardly stable due to the war and Western sanctions. Dependence on opaque financing makes it unviable in the long term.

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

The Russian economy is in an increasingly unstable state due to the transition to a war regime and sanctions from the West due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Stockholm Institute for Transition Economics (SITE), UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The report, prepared for negotiations between European Union finance ministers, notes that despite relative stability, the Russian economy is only outwardly stable, and key imbalances and structural deficiencies are growing.

Fiscal incentives from the war economy have kept the (Russian - ed.) economy afloat in the short term, but reliance on opaque financing, distorted resource allocation and shrinking fiscal buffers makes it unsustainable in the long term. Contrary to the Kremlin's narratives, time is not on Russia's side

- the report says.

The publication notes that the EU has imposed 16 packages of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They targeted Moscow's main sources of income - exports of oil, gas and coal.

Recall

According to Bloomberg, European leaders are ready to wait for a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey before pushing the US to announce new sanctions against Moscow.

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey13.05.25, 17:29 • 52091 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
