Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

In the semi-finals and final of the international song contest "Eurovision-2025", viewers will be treated to special show programs featuring stars from previous years, writes UNN.

Details

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland on May 13, 15 and 17. In addition to the contestants, other artists will also perform on stage. Their names are already known, however, the organizers are keeping secret on which day they will perform.

Every year, the winner of the previous year appears on the Eurovision stage. Eurovision 2025 is no exception, so viewers should expect the appearance of Swiss NEMO with the song The Code. It is also expected that Baby Lasagna from Croatia, who took second place last year with the hit Rim Tim Tagi Dim, will appear with his number.

And of course, representatives from Switzerland who participated in the song contest in previous years will also perform. These are, for example, Paola (1969, 1980), Peter, Sue & Marc (1971, 1976, 1979, 1981), Luca Hänni (2019) and Gjon’s Tears (2020, 2021). At the same time, the latter will also join another performance — a joint number of representatives of the countries that were to perform in 2020, but the competition was canceled due to the pandemic. Destiny (Malta), Efendi (Azerbaijan) and The Roop (Lithuania) will also take part in this performance, but what kind of number it will be is currently unknown.

Another guest will be Käärijä from Finland. In 2023, he took second place in the competition with his song Cha Cha Cha.

A bright number is also expected from the participants of Eurovision 2024, which will include Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil. Together with her, Marina Satti from Greece, iolanda from Portugal and Silvester Belt from Lithuania will appear on the stage.

A special appearance on the stage will be Jørgen Olsen from The Olsen Brothers, who brought Denmark victory in the Eurovision Song Contest 25 years ago.

Recall

On May 13 at 22:00 Kyiv time, the first semi-final of the competition will begin, in which, in particular, representatives from Ukraine will perform — the Ziferblat band with the song "Bird of Pray" under number 5. VÆB - RÓA (Iceland), Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA (Poland), Klemen – How Much Time Do We Have Left (Slovenia), Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato (Estonia) will also take part in the first semi-final.