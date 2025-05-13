$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 782 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24561 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 22967 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60498 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71672 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79354 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61016 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62218 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105328 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105012 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2924 views

In the semi-finals and final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel, viewers will see performances by winners of past years, including NEMO, Baby Lasagna and Jerry Heil.

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

In the semi-finals and final of the international song contest "Eurovision-2025", viewers will be treated to special show programs featuring stars from previous years, writes UNN.

Details

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will be held in Basel, Switzerland on May 13, 15 and 17. In addition to the contestants, other artists will also perform on stage. Their names are already known, however, the organizers are keeping secret on which day they will perform.

Every year, the winner of the previous year appears on the Eurovision stage. Eurovision 2025 is no exception, so viewers should expect the appearance of Swiss NEMO with the song The Code. It is also expected that Baby Lasagna from Croatia, who took second place last year with the hit Rim Tim Tagi Dim, will appear with his number.

And of course, representatives from Switzerland who participated in the song contest in previous years will also perform. These are, for example, Paola (1969, 1980), Peter, Sue & Marc (1971, 1976, 1979, 1981), Luca Hänni (2019) and Gjon’s Tears (2020, 2021). At the same time, the latter will also join another performance — a joint number of representatives of the countries that were to perform in 2020, but the competition was canceled due to the pandemic. Destiny (Malta), Efendi (Azerbaijan) and The Roop (Lithuania) will also take part in this performance, but what kind of number it will be is currently unknown.

Another guest will be Käärijä from Finland. In 2023, he took second place in the competition with his song Cha Cha Cha.

A bright number is also expected from the participants of Eurovision 2024, which will include Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil. Together with her, Marina Satti from Greece, iolanda from Portugal and Silvester Belt from Lithuania will appear on the stage.

A special appearance on the stage will be Jørgen Olsen from The Olsen Brothers, who brought Denmark victory in the Eurovision Song Contest 25 years ago. 

Recall

On May 13 at 22:00 Kyiv time, the first semi-final of the competition will begin, in which, in particular, representatives from Ukraine will perform — the Ziferblat band with the song "Bird of Pray" under number 5. VÆB - RÓA (Iceland), Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA (Poland), Klemen – How Much Time Do We Have Left (Slovenia), Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato (Estonia) will also take part in the first semi-final.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

CultureNews of the WorldEventsUNN Lite
Jerry Heil
Switzerland
Azerbaijan
Finland
Iceland
Malta
Denmark
Lithuania
Greece
Croatia
Portugal
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
