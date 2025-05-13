Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

One of the world's richest singers and queen of pop music, Madonna, is working with "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Sean Levy on a biographical series about her life for Netflix. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

According to the publication, Netflix is developing a mini-series about the life and music of the star, and Madonna herself and Sean Levy, whose series "21 Laps" has an exclusive contract with the platform, will be executive producers. A Netflix representative declined to comment.

It is reported that the biographical mini-series is not related to the full-length biographical film about Madonna, which was previously developed at Universal.

As for the series, it is not yet clear which period of Madonna's musical career it will be dedicated to, as the development is said to be in its early stages. However, the pop star may well be played by Emmy winner Julia Garner, who was also to play the lead role in the biographical film from Universal.

As stated in the publication, it is also too early to say whether Madonna will be involved in writing the script.

Add

Madonna has long sought to bring her story to the screen. And the collaboration with Netflix and one of the platform's most prolific television producers (the show "Stranger Things" and the mini-series "The Perfect Couple" and "All the Light We Cannot See") will be an important step in this direction. Levy is also known as the director of the "Night at the Museum" trilogy, the film "The Adam Project" and "Deadpool & Wolverine".

I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being trying to make her way in this world Madonna said during the announcement of the Universal feature film in 2020.

Last November, the singer hinted on Instagram that she might be moving from a feature biopic to a television series about her life.

