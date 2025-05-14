Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced an unprecedented intelligence operation by Ukrainian special services against his country. This is reported by UNN.

Details

On his Facebook page, Orban announced the convening of the Hungarian Defense Council on this occasion.

This has never happened before! The Hungarian opposition party is an active participant in a foreign intelligence operation launched against Hungary. Hungarian services are prepared. Neither Brussels nor Kyiv can decide the fate of the Hungarian people. - Orban said.

According to him, Ukraine has launched a targeted smear campaign against Hungary to prevent a referendum on EU membership.

Context

On May 9, the SBU announced the exposure of an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence. This happened for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine: the agents were detained in Zakarpattia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto reacted to this. He believes that information about Hungarian spies in Ukraine may be propaganda.

After that, Siyarto announced the expulsion of two people who allegedly worked at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest. They were accused of espionage. In response to Hungary's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the deportation of two Hungarian diplomats.

