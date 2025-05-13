Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Tonight, most Ukrainians will dedicate themselves to watching Eurovision-2025. Some will cheer for the representatives of Ukraine - the band Ziferblat, while for others it will simply be an opportunity to gather with family or a group of friends. But to make watching even more enjoyable, it's worth taking care of snacks as well.

UNN has compiled a list of five simple and delicious recipes - from cheese sticks to caramel and chocolate popcorn. These snacks are quick to prepare and even quicker to eat.

Ingredients

¾ cup wheat flour;

½ teaspoon salt;

½ teaspoon black pepper;

2 eggs;

2 tbsp water;

500 g mozzarella cheese;

1 cup breadcrumbs;

¼ cup vegetable oil;

¾ cup tomato sauce.

Method of preparation

Step 1

In a small bowl, mix flour, salt, and pepper. In another shallow dish, mix eggs and water.

Step 2

Cut the mozzarella cheese into 12 equal sticks. Dip the prepared sticks into the egg mixture, then roll in the flour mixture. Dip again into the egg mixture, then roll in the breadcrumbs. Place on a baking sheet and put in the freezer for 1 hour.

Step 3

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Fry the frozen cheese sticks in hot oil for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Add more oil if needed. Place fried sticks on paper towels to drain excess oil.

Step 4

Serve the prepared sticks with tomato sauce.

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

Ingredients

8 thin slices of bacon;

24 rectangular butter crackers.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Preheat oven to 120°C. Cut each slice of bacon crosswise into three pieces to make 24 pieces. Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each cracker. Place the prepared crackers on a baking sheet.

Step 2

Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crispy, about 1.5 hours.

Ingredients

200 g cream cheese;

100 g sausage;

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella;

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil;

3/4 teaspoon salt;

12 small bell peppers, halved.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Preheat oven to 200°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2

Mix cream cheese, sausage, mozzarella, basil, and salt. Fill each bell pepper half with about 1.5 tablespoons of cream cheese mixture.

Step 3

Place the peppers on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 18-20 minutes. Garnish with basil before serving.

Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes

Ingredients

200 g milk chocolate;

2 tbsp milk;

350 g marshmallows;

100 g cookies.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Combine chocolate, milk, 200 g marshmallows, and heat over low heat until melted. Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Top with the remaining marshmallows.

Step 2

Place in a preheated oven at 180°C and bake until the marshmallows are toasted.

Step 3

Enjoy the dessert warm, dipping cookies into the marshmallow sauce.

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

Ingredients

1 package of salted popcorn;

2 cups powdered sugar;

1 cup oil;

2 tbsp vinegar;

100 g dark chocolate;

100 g white chocolate;

1/2 cup almonds;

3 tbsp vegetable oil;

1 pinch of salt;

1/2 cup water.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Combine powdered sugar, oil, vinegar, and water and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth and changes color to caramel.

Step 2

Place the popcorn on a plate and drizzle with the prepared caramel. Then let it cool slightly.

Step 3

Heat the chopped dark chocolate in the microwave or in a water bath. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the caramel popcorn and sprinkle with chopped almonds. And let it cool again.

Step 4

Next, take the white chocolate and melt it like the dark chocolate. Then drizzle the white chocolate over the finished snack and let it cool.

Step 5

Cut the snack into 4x4 cm squares with a sharp knife.

What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day

Reminder

Today at 22:00 Kyiv time, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest "Eurovision-2025" will begin, in which representatives from Ukraine will perform - the band Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray - under number 5.