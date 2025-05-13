$41.540.01
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening
10:48 AM • 814 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 24639 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 23000 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

05:20 AM • 60567 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71735 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 79392 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 61033 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 62223 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105364 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105042 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

"Russia must do this without delay": Weimar+ countries issue joint statement

May 13, 01:22 AM • 36110 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

May 13, 02:10 AM • 43044 views

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 39649 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 36802 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16627 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 24639 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

05:20 AM • 60567 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 71735 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 105364 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 105042 views
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 5702 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 11978 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 12138 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 16683 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 45112 views
Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The selection includes simple and quick recipes: cheese sticks, bacon crackers, pepper pizzas, smore sauce and chocolate popcorn. We are preparing delicious snacks for Eurovision-2025!

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Tonight, most Ukrainians will dedicate themselves to watching Eurovision-2025. Some will cheer for the representatives of Ukraine - the band Ziferblat, while for others it will simply be an opportunity to gather with family or a group of friends. But to make watching even more enjoyable, it's worth taking care of snacks as well.

UNN has compiled a list of five simple and delicious recipes - from cheese sticks to caramel and chocolate popcorn. These snacks are quick to prepare and even quicker to eat.

Cheese sticks 

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup wheat flour;
    • ½ teaspoon salt;
      • ½ teaspoon black pepper;
        • 2 eggs;
          • 2 tbsp water;
            • 500 g mozzarella cheese;
              • 1 cup breadcrumbs;
                • ¼ cup vegetable oil;
                  • ¾ cup tomato sauce.

                    Method of preparation 

                    Step 1

                    In a small bowl, mix flour, salt, and pepper. In another shallow dish, mix eggs and water. 

                    Step 2

                    Cut the mozzarella cheese into 12 equal sticks. Dip the prepared sticks into the egg mixture, then roll in the flour mixture. Dip again into the egg mixture, then roll in the breadcrumbs. Place on a baking sheet and put in the freezer for 1 hour.

                    Step 3

                    In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Fry the frozen cheese sticks in hot oil for 2-3 minutes, turning occasionally. Add more oil if needed. Place fried sticks on paper towels to drain excess oil.

                    Step 4

                    Serve the prepared sticks with tomato sauce.

                    Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try12.05.25, 15:29 • 10908 views

                    Bacon Crackers

                    Ingredients

                    • 8 thin slices of bacon;
                      • 24 rectangular butter crackers.

                        Method of preparation 

                        Step 1

                        Preheat oven to 120°C. Cut each slice of bacon crosswise into three pieces to make 24 pieces. Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each cracker. Place the prepared crackers on a baking sheet.

                        Step 2

                        Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crispy, about 1.5 hours. 

                        Pizza Peppers

                        Ingredients

                        • 200 g cream cheese;
                          • 100 g sausage;
                            • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella;
                              • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil;
                                • 3/4 teaspoon salt;
                                  • 12 small bell peppers, halved.

                                    Method of preparation 

                                    Step 1

                                    Preheat oven to 200°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

                                    Step 2

                                    Mix cream cheese, sausage, mozzarella, basil, and salt. Fill each bell pepper half with about 1.5 tablespoons of cream cheese mixture.

                                    Step 3

                                    Place the peppers on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 18-20 minutes. Garnish with basil before serving.

                                    Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes11.05.25, 15:03 • 18510 views

                                    S'mores Dip

                                    Ingredients 

                                    • 200 g milk chocolate;
                                      • 2 tbsp milk;
                                        • 350 g marshmallows;
                                          • 100 g cookies.

                                            Method of preparation 

                                            Step 1

                                            Combine chocolate, milk, 200 g marshmallows, and heat over low heat until melted. Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Top with the remaining marshmallows.

                                            Step 2

                                            Place in a preheated oven at 180°C and bake until the marshmallows are toasted. 

                                            Step 3

                                            Enjoy the dessert warm, dipping cookies into the marshmallow sauce.

                                            5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious08.05.25, 16:49 • 213551 view

                                            Chocolate and Caramel Popcorn

                                            Ingredients

                                            • 1 package of salted popcorn;
                                              • 2 cups powdered sugar;
                                                • 1 cup oil;
                                                  • 2 tbsp vinegar;
                                                    • 100 g dark chocolate;
                                                      • 100 g white chocolate;
                                                        • 1/2 cup almonds;
                                                          • 3 tbsp vegetable oil;
                                                            • 1 pinch of salt;
                                                              • 1/2 cup water.

                                                                Method of preparation 

                                                                Step 1

                                                                Combine powdered sugar, oil, vinegar, and water and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth and changes color to caramel. 

                                                                Step 2

                                                                Place the popcorn on a plate and drizzle with the prepared caramel. Then let it cool slightly.

                                                                Step 3

                                                                Heat the chopped dark chocolate in the microwave or in a water bath. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the caramel popcorn and sprinkle with chopped almonds. And let it cool again.

                                                                Step 4

                                                                Next, take the white chocolate and melt it like the dark chocolate. Then drizzle the white chocolate over the finished snack and let it cool.

                                                                Step 5

                                                                Cut the snack into 4x4 cm squares with a sharp knife.

                                                                What to cook with cottage cheese: delicious ideas for every day05.05.25, 20:34 • 10883 views

                                                                Reminder 

                                                                Today at 22:00 Kyiv time, the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest "Eurovision-2025" will begin, in which representatives from Ukraine will perform - the band Ziferblat with the song Bird of Pray - under number 5.

                                                                Alina Volianska

                                                                Alina Volianska

                                                                SocietyCulinary
                                                                Ukraine
