Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1658 views

The young potato season begins in May! The article contains three delicious and simple recipes with young potatoes that everyone should try.

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

In May, the season of the favorite Ukrainian vegetable begins - young potatoes. It is especially tender, sweetish and requires a minimum of effort to turn into an exquisite dish right now. It can be baked, fried or made into something more unusual, such as a salad. 

UNN has collected delicious and simple recipes with young potatoes.

Young potatoes in the oven

Ingredients:

  • 1 kg of young potatoes;
    • olive oil in spray;
      • salt, pepper - to taste;
        • parsley;

          Dressing:

          • 2 tablespoons of olive oil;
            • 1 teaspoon of lemon zest;
              • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice;
                • 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard;
                  • 2 cloves of garlic;
                    • 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh rosemary;
                      • ¼ teaspoon of red pepper;
                        • ¼ teaspoon of salt;
                          • freshly ground black pepper - to taste.

                            What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes10.05.25, 09:30 • 89269 views

                            Method of preparation

                            Step 1

                            Preheat the oven to 200 °C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper.

                            Step 2

                            Cut the potatoes in half, season with olive oil, salt and pepper and spread evenly on a baking tray. Bake for 20-30 minutes, until the potatoes are soft and golden brown.

                            Step 3

                            Next, prepare the dressing: mix olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, rosemary, red pepper, salt and black pepper.

                            Step 4

                            Pour the dressing over the finished potatoes and mix. Sprinkle everything with chopped parsley on top.

                            Young potatoes in French

                             Ingredients:

                            • 1 pack (200 g) of butter;
                              • 450 g of small young potatoes;
                                • salt and pepper - to taste;
                                  • 4 sprigs of fresh rosemary;
                                    • 2 cloves of garlic;
                                      • green onion.

                                        Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes11.05.25, 15:03 • 17788 views

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Step 1

                                        Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Put the potatoes in the melted butter, add salt and pepper. Cook the potatoes, constantly noticing, until the oil starts to foam quickly. This is approximately 5-8 minutes.

                                        Step 2

                                        Reduce heat and add herbs and garlic. Continue stirring and turning the potatoes occasionally so that they are evenly browned. Continue cooking until the potatoes are completely soft and have a dark golden crust, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat and let the potatoes stand in the pot for 5 minutes.

                                        Step 3

                                        Serve the potatoes with the butter in which they were fried, and sprinkle with chopped green onions. We also recommend tasting it with sour cream.

                                        Salad of young potatoes and aioli sauce

                                        Ingredients:

                                        • 1 kg of young potatoes;
                                          • 80 g of oil;
                                            • 1 large onion;
                                              • 2 cloves of garlic;
                                                • 1 tsp mustard seeds;
                                                  • 2 tsp coriander seeds;
                                                    • 1 tsp Dijon mustard;
                                                      • 1 lemon;
                                                        • 200 g of radish;
                                                          • a bunch of dill;

                                                            For Aioli sauce:

                                                            • 2 egg yolks;
                                                              • 2 cloves of garlic;
                                                                • juice of two lemons;
                                                                  • 250 ml of olive oil.

                                                                    May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation01.05.25, 16:44 • 152029 views

                                                                    Method of preparation 

                                                                    Step 1

                                                                    To begin, boil the potatoes in slightly salted water for 15-20 minutes or until done. Then drain the water and cool.

                                                                    Step 2

                                                                    Fry the onion for 5 minutes, then add the garlic and fry for another 5 minutes. Add mustard and coriander seeds, Dijon mustard and juice of 1 lemon and mix.

                                                                    Step 3

                                                                    Slightly crush the boiled potatoes with the flat side of a knife. And then fry it in a small amount of oil for 10-15 minutes.

                                                                    Step 4

                                                                    Prepare the Aioli sauce. To do this, mix egg yolks, garlic, lemon juice and seasoning spices using a blender until smooth. Slowly pour in olive oil, continuing to stir on low speed until the mixture thickens and becomes homogeneous.

                                                                    Step 5

                                                                    Transfer the fried potatoes to a separate bowl and pour over the oil with onions, but not all of it, leave some of it.

                                                                    Step 6

                                                                    Spread the Aioli sauce on a plate and put the potatoes on top. Pour the oil with onions on top of everything. Sprinkle with a large amount of fresh dill.

                                                                    Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home30.04.25, 08:55 • 191821 view

                                                                    Alina Volianska

                                                                    Alina Volianska

                                                                    Life hackCulinary
