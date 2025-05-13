$41.540.01
ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5170 views

The adoption of draft law №12374-d on the reform of ARMA is necessary for European integration and receiving assistance from the EU. The head of ARMA Duma opposes it, but this is a systemic reform for transparency.

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

The adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of the system of management of seized assets is a clear criterion for continuing European integration and receiving financial assistance from the European Union. In the context of the war, when every hryvnia is critical for the defense and reconstruction of the country, the state cannot afford delays. This was stated in an exclusive comment to UNN by Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the EU Maria Mezentseva.

Details

Earlier, the G7 ambassadors supported the adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA as soon as possible. However, the head of the agency, Olena Duma, once again opposed the document - even after a signal of support from international partners. She stated that the agency is preparing a "new, agreed draft law", although the current version has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading.

According to Maria Mezentseva, draft law No. 12374-d, which the Verkhovna Rada has already supported in the first reading, is an important tool for Ukraine to fulfill its obligations under the Ukraine Facility Plan. Its adoption is not only a technical requirement, but also a systemic reform that is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of seized assets.

In the context of the war, when every hryvnia is important for defense and reconstruction, the state cannot afford to postpone the bill. We must adopt law No. 12374-d as a whole and ensure effective subordinate regulation. This is not only our internal need, but also a clear criterion for continuing European integration and receiving financial assistance from the EU.

- the people's deputy said.

She noted that after the first reading, the Anti-Corruption Committee significantly revised the draft law and took into account numerous recommendations of the expert community, including expanding the requirements for candidates for the position of head of ARMA, a clear mechanism for independent audit, as well as a transparent and differentiated procedure for selecting asset managers - depending on the complexity of the asset.

In addition, the new draft law strengthens control over ARMA's activities: a mandatory quarterly report on asset management is introduced, the role of the Public Control Council is strengthened, new mechanisms for efficiency checks are provided, in particular, monthly documentary and quarterly on-site inspections, and the public part of the Register of Seized Assets is expanded.

Mezentseva emphasized the importance of the fact that the specified project for the first time provides for the procedure for identifying assets, introduces a specialized fund for financing management, and also ensures the sale of assets exclusively through Prozorro.Sales - which corresponds to the principles of good governance. In addition, a "manager of last resort" mechanism is introduced, which makes it impossible to sabotage management processes.

The adoption of this law will create a legal basis for the development of more than 10 by-laws by the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as procedures that will be approved jointly with the Office of the Prosecutor General. This will reduce ARMA's discretionary powers, reduce the risks of corruption and guarantee real asset management, not formal administration.

- she added.

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on the reform of ARMA, which has already been supported by the parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she calls her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA Olena Duma is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and concluded that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized assets and avoids any public recognition of its own mistakes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
