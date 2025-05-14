The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision-2025 in Basel

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. The first semi-final took place on Tuesday, May 13, in Basel, Switzerland, reports UNN.

Details

Ziferblat was among the 10 finalists who participated in the selection from among 15 contestants in the first semi-final.

Three performers automatically qualified for the final: representatives of Italy and Spain as founding countries of the competition, and Switzerland as the host country of Eurovision 2025.

In addition, Norway, Albania, Sweden, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, San Marino, Estonia and Portugal also qualified for the final from Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat, which performs at Eurovision 2025 in Basel, expressed gratitude to Europe for support. The leader of the band, Danylo Leshchinsky, made a statement after the performance in the first semi-final.

The band Ziferblat performed today under the 5th number and received loud applause in the hall.

