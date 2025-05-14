Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Union to increase pressure on Israel over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Macron, in particular, said that Europeans should consider "whether we should continue discussing the cooperation agreement with Israel in its current form."

We cannot pretend that nothing has happened, so we will have to increase pressure on these issues, - said Macron.

He also suggested that only the United States can really change the situation on the ground by making its military assistance to Israel conditional. At the same time, the French leader accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "unacceptable" and "shameful" behavior, which is expressed in blocking aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Reuters, Hamas is negotiating with the US administration on a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid. The US Ambassador to Israel also said that a US-backed aid mechanism to Gaza should take effect soon.

A demonstration was held in Tel Aviv the other day demanding the release of Hamas hostages. Protesters oppose the military offensive in Gaza, fearing for the lives of prisoners.

