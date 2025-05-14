Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
May 13, 09:24 PM • 6320 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 56646 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 58408 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 78915 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 78313 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 155986 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 72610 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 158663 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 151418 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90595 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
73%
747mm
Popular news

The US and Ukraine have signed commercial documents necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement - Ministry of Economy

May 13, 06:15 PM • 5846 views

New design and reliability: Google confirms the release of Android 16 in June 2025 with interesting updates

May 13, 06:59 PM • 3284 views

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form

May 13, 07:08 PM • 7816 views

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

May 13, 07:41 PM • 10694 views

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 2672 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 56646 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 60681 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 155986 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 158663 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 151418 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 26466 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 87448 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 87117 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 88224 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 88414 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

French President Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He stated that it is necessary to review the cooperation agreement with Israel.

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Union to increase pressure on Israel over the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Macron, in particular, said that Europeans should consider "whether we should continue discussing the cooperation agreement with Israel in its current form."

We cannot pretend that nothing has happened, so we will have to increase pressure on these issues,

- said Macron.

He also suggested that only the United States can really change the situation on the ground by making its military assistance to Israel conditional. At the same time, the French leader accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "unacceptable" and "shameful" behavior, which is expressed in blocking aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Context

According to Reuters, Hamas is negotiating with the US administration on a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid. The US Ambassador to Israel also said that a US-backed aid mechanism to Gaza should take effect soon.

A demonstration was held in Tel Aviv the other day demanding the release of Hamas hostages. Protesters oppose the military offensive in Gaza, fearing for the lives of prisoners.

Hamas plans to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander - media12.05.25, 00:03 • 3308 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$66.26
Bitcoin
$103,770.30
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,236.50
Ethereum
$2,638.40