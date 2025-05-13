CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

There are still unknowns in the issue of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, a senior US administration official said, including the possible presence of US President Donald Trump, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Senior officials of the Trump administration are planning to come to Turkey this week for the expected negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on Thursday, but the possible presence of US President Donald Trump remains an open question, which will largely depend on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present," according to a senior administration official.

"Everything is very dynamic right now," the official said, adding that "no one knows much" when it comes to what Thursday will ultimately look like.

Trump said he was considering joining the talks in Turkey if it would be helpful. "I think there could be a good result from the meeting in Turkey on Thursday between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said during an event on drug prices at the White House. - I was thinking about actually flying there. I think it's possible."

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting

Trump's possible joining "puts a lot of pressure on Putin," the official said.

Regardless of whether Trump comes or not, US Special Representative to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Trump Special Representative to the Middle East Steve Witkoff both plan to be present in Istanbul for the talks, the official said. Another source familiar with the plans also confirmed Witkoff's presence. They are currently planning to observe the negotiations between the Ukrainians and the Russians, which are being mediated by Turkey, the publication indicates.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already stated that he will fly to Turkey for negotiations, which were initially proposed by Putin and then promoted by Trump.

Zelensky will speak in Istanbul only with Putin - Podolyak