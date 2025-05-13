$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1098 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8182 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16600 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 46952 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34115 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81653 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88594 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85875 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62907 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63107 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news

Putin will not meet with Zelenskyy in Istanbul: Russian officials are against it - ISW

May 13, 02:42 AM • 50221 views

Russia has increased the number of missile carriers in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 13, 03:13 AM • 47411 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31417 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25362 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 19493 views
Publications

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

08:36 AM • 46952 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81653 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88594 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 116862 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 116301 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 13882 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

08:20 AM • 20025 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

07:57 AM • 25878 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

07:36 AM • 31921 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 49050 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 884 views

Senior U.S. officials plan to come to Turkey for Ukraine-Russia talks. Trump is considering joining, putting pressure on Putin.

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

There are still unknowns in the issue of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, a senior US administration official said, including the possible presence of US President Donald Trump, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Senior officials of the Trump administration are planning to come to Turkey this week for the expected negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on Thursday, but the possible presence of US President Donald Trump remains an open question, which will largely depend on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will be present," according to a senior administration official.

"Everything is very dynamic right now," the official said, adding that "no one knows much" when it comes to what Thursday will ultimately look like.

Trump said he was considering joining the talks in Turkey if it would be helpful. "I think there could be a good result from the meeting in Turkey on Thursday between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said during an event on drug prices at the White House. - I was thinking about actually flying there. I think it's possible."

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting12.05.25, 17:49 • 2944 views

Trump's possible joining "puts a lot of pressure on Putin," the official said.

Regardless of whether Trump comes or not, US Special Representative to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Trump Special Representative to the Middle East Steve Witkoff both plan to be present in Istanbul for the talks, the official said. Another source familiar with the plans also confirmed Witkoff's presence. They are currently planning to observe the negotiations between the Ukrainians and the Russians, which are being mediated by Turkey, the publication indicates.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already stated that he will fly to Turkey for negotiations, which were initially proposed by Putin and then promoted by Trump.

Zelensky will speak in Istanbul only with Putin - Podolyak13.05.25, 10:17 • 2672 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.64
Bitcoin
$103,722.30
S&P 500
$5,831.31
Tesla
$316.72
Газ TTF
$35.25
Золото
$3,253.11
Ethereum
$2,511.07