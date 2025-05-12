Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"I was thinking about flying there," he says.

"There is a chance if I think something can happen. But we have to do it," Trump added.

He says the US administration is "working very hard to see if it can end the bloodshed."



US President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul very important and expects "good things" after it."



Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. President Vladimir Zelensky said that expects the Russian Federation to cease fire from May 12 and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15. Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.