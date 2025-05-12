Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting

$41.550.04
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6840 views

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10561 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15345 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18363 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22910 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30546 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31747 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64298 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33745 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36615 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64298 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 80080 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74131 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96416 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36204 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43049 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123584 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70923 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Donald Trump has announced the possibility of visiting Istanbul, where a meeting between Zelensky and Putin may take place. He called the negotiations important and expects positive results to end the bloodshed.

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting

US President Donald Trump says he may travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

"I was thinking about flying there," he says.

"There is a chance if I think something can happen. But we have to do it," Trump added.

He says the US administration is "working very hard to see if it can end the bloodshed."

Let's add

US President Donald Trump called the Ukrainian-Russian meeting in Istanbul very important and expects "good things" after it."

Let us remind you

Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. President Vladimir Zelensky said that expects the Russian Federation to cease fire from May 12 and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15. Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he said he was ready to start direct talks with Ukraine on Thursday.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.71
Bitcoin
$104,306.10
S&P 500
$5,805.50
Tesla
$315.03
Газ TTF
$36.00
Золото
$3,244.46
Ethereum
$2,559.07