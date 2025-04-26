The Russian Federation announced the detention of a suspect in the murder of General Moskalik: it is allegedly an agent of the special services of Ukraine

The FSB of the Russian Federation announced the detention of a suspect in the murder of General of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Yaroslav Moskalik. The occupiers insist that it is allegedly an agent of the special services of Ukraine, Hnat Kuzin, reports UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to the Telegram channel 112, Hnat Kuzin, who is accused of blowing up General Moskalik in Balashikha, was allegedly detained in Turkey and taken to Moscow.

The Russian Federation notes that a native of Ukrainian Sumy has lived in Karachay-Cherkessia for a long time.

In addition, the Telegram channel reports that a criminal case has been opened under the articles "Terrorist Act" and "Illegal Trafficking of Explosives".

Let us remind you

On April 25, at 10:40 a.m., when Yaroslav Moskalik was passing by the car, the mine was activated remotely. The general died on the spot.

In Russia, they started talking about the alleged "Ukrainian trace" in the case of the liquidation of Russian General Moskalik