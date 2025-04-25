$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 3534 views

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 18080 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 32492 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39334 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 33393 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 38635 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74751 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57147 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90840 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87227 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

In Russia, they started talking about the alleged "Ukrainian trace" in the case of the liquidation of Russian General Moskalik

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry announced a suspicion regarding Ukraine's involvement in the murder of General Moskalik. Russian media reported the explosion of Moskalik in the Moscow region.

In Russia, they started talking about the alleged "Ukrainian trace" in the case of the liquidation of Russian General Moskalik

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there are reasons to believe that Ukrainian special services were allegedly involved in the liquidation of Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

There are reasons to believe that Ukrainian special services were involved in the assassination of Lieutenant General Moskalik 

- Zakharova said.

She added that if the version of the Ukrainian trace is confirmed, the alleged "barbaric essence" of Kyiv will be confirmed.

If the investigation again confirms the Ukrainian traces in the murder of Moskalik, it demonstrates the barbaric essence of Kyiv 

- added the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state.

Recall

Earlier, Russian media reported that the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Yaroslav Moskalik was blown up in Balashikha near Moscow. The explosive device inside the car was detonated remotely.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the death of Russian Army General Yaroslav Moskalik. According to him, the explosion occurred as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device, which was stuffed with striking elements.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Ukraine
