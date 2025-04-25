Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there are reasons to believe that Ukrainian special services were allegedly involved in the liquidation of Russian General Yaroslav Moskalik. This is reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

She added that if the version of the Ukrainian trace is confirmed, the alleged "barbaric essence" of Kyiv will be confirmed.

If the investigation again confirms the Ukrainian traces in the murder of Moskalik, it demonstrates the barbaric essence of Kyiv - added the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state.

Earlier, Russian media reported that the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Yaroslav Moskalik was blown up in Balashikha near Moscow. The explosive device inside the car was detonated remotely.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the death of Russian Army General Yaroslav Moskalik. According to him, the explosion occurred as a result of the detonation of an improvised explosive device, which was stuffed with striking elements.