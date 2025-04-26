Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 12531 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 22892 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 20909 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 67449 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 43967 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 43306 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 48105 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51831 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41192 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40818 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+9°
2.6m/s
40%
753 mm
Popular news

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 30641 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 15084 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 39927 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

April 26, 10:25 AM • 18432 views

The second meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in Rome did not take place due to "tight schedules" - Sky News

12:39 PM • 9144 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 67449 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 75219 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 105549 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 156363 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 318338 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 12529 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 26389 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 63297 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 55455 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 59706 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Donald Trump appeared at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican in a blue suit, violating the dress code. Many considered this a sign of disrespect, while other world leaders adhered to dark tones.

Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

US President Donald Trump has been "accused" of violating the dress code for the funeral of Pope Francis, as he came to the service in the Vatican in blue, not black, UNN reports, citing the Independent.

Details

Trump and his wife Melania, who, on the contrary, was wearing a black dress and a black veil, left the ceremony immediately after its completion, without waiting for the end of the funeral.

The funeral dress code in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican required men to wear a dark suit with a black tie and a black button on the left lapel.

Women were asked to wear long black dresses, gloves and a veil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was dressed not in an official suit, but in a black military uniform of the type he has constantly worn since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Numerous commentators watching the service expressed shock or anger that Trump avoided official requests, instead wearing a mid-tone suit and matching tie.

One critic on social media wrote: "Trump didn't even have the decency to wear a black tie, but he was in a blue suit. No respect!!"

Another suggested it showed a lack of "class", while many said the color was disrespectful.

However, former US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prince William, representing the King, were both dressed in darker blue suits, but drew much less criticism.

Biden even asked Uganda's Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to take a selfie with him.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria adhered to the dress code by wearing black.

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral26.04.2025, 19:45 • 3252 views

Let's add

Trump and Zelenskyy had a "very productive conversation" before the funeral, the White House said.

The leaders sat across from each other for a personal conversation in St. Peter's Cathedral - it was the couple's first personal meeting since their disastrous meeting in February, when the US president kicked his Ukrainian counterpart out of the White House, "attacking" him with scathing accusations.

Zelenskyy appeared to receive applause and shouts of approval as he emerged from St. Peter's Basilica.

After the service, Trump did not wait for the Pope's funeral before leaving.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who led the Mass, appeared to criticize the president.

Recalling one of Francis' harshest criticisms of Trump, the cardinal reminded millions of listeners that the late Pope urged people to "build bridges, not walls."

Trump was elected on repeated promises to build a "beautiful" wall between the US and Mexico to deter immigrants.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
William, Prince of Wales
Keir Starmer
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Vatican City
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,326.80
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,804.47