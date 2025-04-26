Trump was "accused" of violating the dress code at the Pope's funeral because of his blue suit

US President Donald Trump has been "accused" of violating the dress code for the funeral of Pope Francis, as he came to the service in the Vatican in blue, not black, UNN reports, citing the Independent.

Details

Trump and his wife Melania, who, on the contrary, was wearing a black dress and a black veil, left the ceremony immediately after its completion, without waiting for the end of the funeral.

The funeral dress code in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican required men to wear a dark suit with a black tie and a black button on the left lapel.

Women were asked to wear long black dresses, gloves and a veil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was dressed not in an official suit, but in a black military uniform of the type he has constantly worn since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Numerous commentators watching the service expressed shock or anger that Trump avoided official requests, instead wearing a mid-tone suit and matching tie.

One critic on social media wrote: "Trump didn't even have the decency to wear a black tie, but he was in a blue suit. No respect!!"

Another suggested it showed a lack of "class", while many said the color was disrespectful.

However, former US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prince William, representing the King, were both dressed in darker blue suits, but drew much less criticism.

Biden even asked Uganda's Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to take a selfie with him.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria adhered to the dress code by wearing black.

Near Macron and Trump: Vatican changed protocol so that Zelensky would sit in the front row at the Pope's funeral

Let's add

Trump and Zelenskyy had a "very productive conversation" before the funeral, the White House said.

The leaders sat across from each other for a personal conversation in St. Peter's Cathedral - it was the couple's first personal meeting since their disastrous meeting in February, when the US president kicked his Ukrainian counterpart out of the White House, "attacking" him with scathing accusations.

Zelenskyy appeared to receive applause and shouts of approval as he emerged from St. Peter's Basilica.

After the service, Trump did not wait for the Pope's funeral before leaving.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who led the Mass, appeared to criticize the president.

Recalling one of Francis' harshest criticisms of Trump, the cardinal reminded millions of listeners that the late Pope urged people to "build bridges, not walls."

Trump was elected on repeated promises to build a "beautiful" wall between the US and Mexico to deter immigrants.