Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set up their own recruitment center: they will be looking for UAV operators

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating their own recruiting center to staff their military units. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Details

First of all, it is about working with unmanned systems. Pavliuk explained that today it is drones that solve a number of complex and important combat tasks on the battlefield.

The primary task of the center is to select and staff unmanned systems units of the Land Forces with motivated candidates with the necessary qualities for further training and obtaining a military specialty in the field of unmanned systems - emphasizes the Commander of the Land Forces.

According to him, during the selection process, each candidate who meets the conditions will be able to choose the unit in which he or she wants to serve.

The first one in Kyiv: The Ministry of Defense opened the 18th Recruitment Center in Ukraine

The candidates will be provided with general military training within a special training battalion, and specialized training at a separate center under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.

For more information about the program for the selection and training of unmanned systems specialists, please call the hotline: 0 800 301 314 - Pavlyuk summarized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new recruitment algorithm for the Armed Forces, replacing outdated approaches with a clear mechanism for voluntary enlistment through recruitment centers and online platforms.