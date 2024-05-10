ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set up their own recruitment center: they will be looking for UAV operators

Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine set up their own recruitment center: they will be looking for UAV operators

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22652 views

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating their own recruiting center to select and staff unmanned systems units with motivated candidates who will be trained to obtain military specialties in the field of unmanned systems.

The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating their own recruiting center to staff their military units. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the Commander of the Land Forces Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Details

 First of all, it is about working with unmanned systems. Pavliuk explained that today it is drones that solve a number of complex and important combat tasks on the battlefield.

The primary task of the center is to select and staff unmanned systems units of the Land Forces with motivated candidates with the necessary qualities for further training and obtaining a military specialty in the field of unmanned systems

- emphasizes the Commander of the Land Forces. 

According to him, during the selection process, each candidate who meets the conditions will be able to choose the unit in which he or she wants to serve. 

The first one in Kyiv: The Ministry of Defense opened the 18th Recruitment Center in Ukraine30.04.24, 22:35 • 20298 views

The candidates will be provided with general military training within a special training battalion, and specialized training at a separate center under the guidance of specialists with combat experience.

For more information about the program for the selection and training of unmanned systems specialists, please call the hotline: 0 800 301 314

- Pavlyuk summarized. 

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new recruitment algorithm for the Armed Forces, replacing outdated approaches with a clear mechanism for voluntary enlistment through recruitment centers and online platforms.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
oleksandr-pavliukOleksandr Pavliuk
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

