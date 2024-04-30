The first one in Kyiv: The Ministry of Defense opened the 18th Recruitment Center in Ukraine

The first recruitment center for the Ukrainian Defense Forces has opened in Kyiv. The center is located at 41 Air Force Avenue in the premises of the Solomyansky District Administrative Services Center. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The center employs four civilian recruiters who help candidates choose jobs that match their civilian experience. Both combat and logistical specialties are on offer, from riflemen and medics to cooks and UAV operators.

This is the eighteenth center we have opened in Ukraine, the first one appeared in Lviv in February, followed by Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and other cities. (...) Despite the fact that some centers have been operating for only a few weeks, we already have optimistic results - more than 2600 applications and almost 400 people at different stages of recruitment. Citizens' interest in military service is growing every day - said Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Addendum

The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, explained that the center is designed to provide information and counseling services to citizens who wish to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They do not hand out summonses, but provide an opportunity to choose the appropriate position and military unit - Popko emphasized.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has prepared a new recruitment algorithm for the Armed Forces, replacing outdated approaches with a clear mechanism for voluntary enlistment through recruitment centers and online platforms.

Budanov said that in order to maintain the number of the Armed Forces, it is necessary to continue mobilization