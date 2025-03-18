In Kyiv, назем public transport will run during air raid alerts
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv decided not to halt the movement of ground public transport during air raid alerts. This innovation is intended to ensure the stability of movement around the city.
In the capital, from March 21, the movement of ground public transport will be launched during air raids. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.
"We are launching the movement of ground public transport during alarms," the statement reads.
From March 21, public transport in Kyiv - communal and private - will operate under new rules:
- during an air raid, transport stops near shelters along the route;
- passengers can leave the cabin if they wish;
- drivers report on the possibility of further movement;
- after disembarking those who wish, the transport continues along the route.
"Relevant changes will be made to the job descriptions of drivers," Tkachenko added.
Let us remind you
On March 12, the Defense Council of Kyiv sent the decision on possible changes in the operation of public transport during an air raid to the next meeting for revision. The draft decision concerned ground public transport. There was no mention of the operation of the capital's subway there.
On March 8, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that two key issues would be adopted in Kyiv at the Defense Council: the movement of public transport and the procedure for the operation of bridges.
Also, earlier Timur Tkachenko stated that the suspension of public transport during an air raid leads to a transport collapse in Kyiv, especially on bridges across the Dnieper, creating congestion and increasing the risk of damage.