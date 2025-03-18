Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16813 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107468 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169078 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106543 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343072 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173513 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144835 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196117 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124843 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108154 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101229 views

Ukraine and seven other countries have filed a complaint with the UN over satellite communication disruptions suspected to be caused by Russia. The disruptions are affecting television, aviation, and shipping.

Ukraine has joined the UN complaint over Russian satellite disruption - report

Eight European countries, including Ukraine, filed a complaint with the UN on March 17 regarding Russia's ongoing violations of European satellite communications. The countries want Russia to stop the sabotage, NOS reports, UNN writes.

Details

"The complaint, signed by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine, Finland, France and the Netherlands, will be sent to the highest international body dealing with satellite communications: the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which reports to the UN," the publication writes, citing documents received by Nieuwsuur.

Seventeen other EU member states and the United Kingdom are said to support the complaint.

As the publication notes, the complaint is the next step in the confrontation between European countries and Russia over satellite signal disruptions.

"For a year now, several European countries have been experiencing satellite malfunctions from two major European satellite providers: Eutelsat and SES. Europe uses these satellites for radio and television communications, as well as for navigation in aviation, for example," the publication points out.

Russia uses advanced jamming techniques to disable Starlink - Fedorov24.05.24, 17:30 • 17340 views

The most notable disruption, it is reported, occurred last spring. Then, suddenly, Russian military propaganda was shown twice on the BabyTV channel in the Netherlands and other European countries. During the same period, propaganda footage appeared several times on Ukrainian TV channels.

Last year, Eutelsat, based in France, and SES from Sweden and Luxembourg investigated the disruptions. "They concluded that they were from Russia. The aim was to disrupt Ukrainian television, which was broadcast via both companies. The disruption to Dutch television turned out to be "collateral damage", the publication writes.

Documents show that Sweden and Luxembourg commissioned a space monitoring station in Lichheim, Germany, to investigate the SES satellite malfunctions once again. The station conducts independent investigations into conflicts between countries over satellite interference.

"The investigation shows that the disruptions originate from the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad," the publication reads.

Now France, it is stated, is also demanding an investigation into the disruptions to its Eutelsat satellite, which led to Russian war propaganda on Dutch television.

Starlink owner spends significant resources to combat Russian jamming attempts - Musk25.05.24, 11:35 • 21827 views

In previous letters to the UN, Russia, it is stated, denied involvement in the disruptions. Previous invitations to enter into discussions with the affected countries have not been accepted over the past year. France and Sweden, the countries where the satellite companies are located, are holding face-to-face talks with the Russian delegation at the UN in Geneva for the first time this week, Nieuwsuur sources confirmed. As far as is known, the Netherlands has not.

This can cause disruptions not only on television. It also affects navigation signals, which are crucial for shipping and aviation. "Russia is disrupting these signals to, for example, disable GPS-guided drones in the conflict with Ukraine. But this means that civilian planes and ships in the area do not know where they are. It also confuses the aircraft's navigation system, which warns of collisions with mountains," the publication said.

Since September last year, more than 30,000 flights over the Baltic countries have been affected by disruptions, according to documents from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The countries emphasise the "significant consequences" this has for security, communications and economic activity.

Baltic states warn of disaster risk due to Russian GPS jamming29.04.24, 11:53 • 32397 views

The question is whether the current negotiations with the Russians can bring about a change in this regard, the publication writes. Patrick Bolder of The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies (HCSS) and an expert in military activity in space has little confidence in this: "You only have to look at how Russia operates: even if it is proven that they are behind it, they still do not take responsibility. Russia does not act according to international law, but according to the law of the stronger".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Latvia
United Nations
European Union
Finland
Luxembourg
France
Lithuania
Sweden
United Kingdom
Netherlands
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
