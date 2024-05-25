Starlink owner spends significant resources to combat Russian jamming attempts - Musk

American billionaire and founder of SpaceX, which owns the Starlink system, Elon Musk said that his company is spending significant resources to combat Russian jamming attempts. The Russians managed to shut down all communication systems except Starlink. Musk wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"That's right. SpaceX spends significant resources to combat Russian jamming attempts. This is a complex problem. They managed to shut down all communication systems except Starlink," Musk wrote.

Musk wrote this in response to the user Gavin Baker, who commented on the social network X on The New York Times article, which states that Russia used advanced technology to interfere with Elon Musk's satellite Internet service, which led to new disruptions on the northern front line.

Recall

According to Ukraine's Minister of Digital Technologies Mykhailo Fedorov, Russia is using increasingly sophisticated means to cut off Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite Internet network.

On May 10, as Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, Starlink communication terminals used by the Ukrainian military reportedly stopped working due to Russian electronic jamming.