Russia uses advanced jamming techniques to disable Starlink - Fedorov

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 21793 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 92610 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142329 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147212 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242121 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172463 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164075 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148105 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221093 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112983 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 48427 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 67589 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108600 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 39234 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 72187 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242110 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207534 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233520 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220578 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 21750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 19751 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 25754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108600 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112079 views
Russia uses advanced jamming techniques to disable Starlink - Fedorov

Russia uses advanced jamming techniques to disable Starlink - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17245 views

According to Ukrainian Digital Technology Minister Mykhaylo Fedorov, Russia is using increasingly sophisticated means to cut off Ukraine's access to the Starlink satellite Internet network.

Russia is using more sophisticated means to jam Ukrainian access to the Starlink network. This was stated by Ukrainian Digital Technology Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

The NYT notes that shortly before Russian troops crossed Ukraine's northern border this month, members of Ukraine's 92nd Assault Brigade lost a vital resource. The Starlink satellite internet service, which soldiers use for communications, intelligence gathering and drone attacks, stopped working.

According to Fedorov, Russia's recent attacks on Starlink appear to have used new and more advanced technology.

The network has previously stood up well to interference on the front lines, where electronic warfare, radio jamming and other communications disruptions are widespread. But the Russians are now “testing various mechanisms to disrupt Starlink's communication quality because it's so important to us,”  Fedorov said, without revealing details about what he called its “powerful” electronic weapons systems.

Last month, an official in charge of Russia's electronic warfare service told state media that the military had put Starlink on a “target list” and had developed capabilities to counter the service.

On the day of a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers' Starlink fails - WP17.05.2024, 18:06 • 17702 views

Although Fedorov said Starlink's performance should improve soon, some of the disruptions, according to soldiers and officials, were deliberately tailored to the Russian attacks. Any interruptions at critical moments in the battle put the ZSU  at an even greater disadvantage, they said.

Fedorov assured that Ukraine  is constantly testing new systems. According to him, the military has specialized systems for maritime drones, which destroyed several Russian ships in the Black Sea.

"But, of course, there is no mass analog," he said.

Pentagon teams up with SpaceX to prevent Russia from using Starlink10.05.2024, 01:55 • 25382 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

