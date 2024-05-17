ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
On the day of a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers' Starlink fails - WP

Kyiv  •  UNN

On May 10, when Russian troops launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, Starlink communication terminals used by the Ukrainian military stopped working due to Russian electronic jamming, making them "completely blind" and unable to track the movements of Russian troops.

On May 10, the day Russian troops launched a new offensive in Kharkiv region, Starlink communication terminals used by the Ukrainian military stopped working. This was reported by the Washington Post , citing the military themselves.

Details

As noted, the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade has been deployed along the 40-kilometer-long border of Kharkiv region with Russia. The military used reconnaissance drones to monitor daily how Moscow is building up forces for a possible attack. 

Bloomberg reveals black market for Musk's Starlink trading26.03.24, 10:00 • 40619 views

However, on May 10, the brigade lost all video transmission due to Russian electronic jamming. Starlink terminals, which provide the Ukrainian military with its main communications, are out of service.

At some point, we were completely blind. That was the biggest problem, we couldn't see them moving, we only worked through the radio or through the phones, where they were still working

- the commander of a drone unit in the brigade with the call sign Artist told the publication.

Recall

The Pentagon is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to prevent unauthorized use of Starlink Internet terminals by the Russian military on the battlefield during the war with Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
spacexSpaceX
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
elon-muskElon Musk
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

