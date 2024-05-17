On the day of a new Russian offensive in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers' Starlink fails - WP

On May 10, the day Russian troops launched a new offensive in Kharkiv region, Starlink communication terminals used by the Ukrainian military stopped working. This was reported by the Washington Post , citing the military themselves.

As noted, the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade has been deployed along the 40-kilometer-long border of Kharkiv region with Russia. The military used reconnaissance drones to monitor daily how Moscow is building up forces for a possible attack.

However, on May 10, the brigade lost all video transmission due to Russian electronic jamming. Starlink terminals, which provide the Ukrainian military with its main communications, are out of service.

At some point, we were completely blind. That was the biggest problem, we couldn't see them moving, we only worked through the radio or through the phones, where they were still working - the commander of a drone unit in the brigade with the call sign Artist told the publication.

The Pentagon is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to prevent unauthorized use of Starlink Internet terminals by the Russian military on the battlefield during the war with Ukraine.