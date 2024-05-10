Pentagon teams up with SpaceX to prevent Russia from using Starlink

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pentagon teams up with SpaceX to prevent Russia from using Starlink

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25385 views

The Pentagon is working with SpaceX to prevent Russia from using unauthorized Starlink Internet terminals in its war against Ukraine.

The Pentagon is cooperating with Elon Musk's SpaceX to prevent unauthorized use of Starlink Internet terminals by the Russian military on the battlefield during the war with Ukraine. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to the First Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb, UNN reports .

Details

The United States was actively involved in cooperation with the government of Ukraine and SpaceX to counter Russia's illegal use of Starlink terminals

Plumb said in an interview with the agency.

He also expressed confidence that Russia "will continue to try to find ways to use Starlink and other commercial communications systems.

While this will continue to be a challenge, I think we have found good solutions with both Starlink and Ukraine

Plumb emphasized.

Plumb refused to specify what tactics, methods or procedures are being used to stop Russia from using highly portable communication terminals that connect to SpaceX's low-orbit satellites.

Poland will continue to pay for Starlink terminals transferred to Ukraine - Fedorov

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
elon-muskElon Musk
ukraineUkraine

