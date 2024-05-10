Pentagon teams up with SpaceX to prevent Russia from using Starlink

The Pentagon is cooperating with Elon Musk's SpaceX to prevent unauthorized use of Starlink Internet terminals by the Russian military on the battlefield during the war with Ukraine. Bloomberg writes about this with reference to the First Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb, UNN reports .

Details

The United States was actively involved in cooperation with the government of Ukraine and SpaceX to counter Russia's illegal use of Starlink terminals Plumb said in an interview with the agency.

He also expressed confidence that Russia "will continue to try to find ways to use Starlink and other commercial communications systems.

While this will continue to be a challenge, I think we have found good solutions with both Starlink and Ukraine Plumb emphasized.

Plumb refused to specify what tactics, methods or procedures are being used to stop Russia from using highly portable communication terminals that connect to SpaceX's low-orbit satellites.

