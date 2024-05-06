Poland will continue to pay for Starlink terminals transferred to Ukraine - Fedorov

Poland will continue to pay the subscription fee for more than 20 thousand Starlink terminals that were transferred to Ukraine. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Polish-Ukrainian strategic partnership: I met with the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski. Poland is our consistent partner on the digitalization track. The country has provided more than 20 thousand Starlink terminals, which have become part of the critical infrastructure, providing Ukrainians with communication and the Internet. Today we agreed that Poland will continue to pay for these terminals. I am grateful to my colleagues for this decision - Fedorov said.

The Minister also named other key results of the meeting:

signed a memorandum of cooperation between the ministries, and we will continue to implement joint projects on digitalization, development of the IT industry, artificial intelligence, and e-government;

discussed the support of the data center for the State Tax Service of Ukraine, which was built in Poland to secure important data.

