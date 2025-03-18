Ukraine buys another batch of American LNG in Poland amid Russian attacks - Naftogaz
Kyiv • UNN
Naftogaz of Ukraine has signed a contract with ORLEN for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of liquefied gas from American LNG. This is the second contract under the memorandum between the companies.
NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" purchased from the Polish company ORLEN about 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from a batch of American LNG against the background of constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian gas infrastructure, the company said on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
"NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" signed a contract for the supply of about 100 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from ORLEN – a Polish company that is one of the largest oil corporations in Central and Eastern Europe. The fuel will come from a batch of American LNG. After regasification, the gas will be transported to the Polish-Ukrainian border," the statement said.
This is the second contract for the supply of fuel, signed within the framework of the memorandum of understanding between the companies. The first also provided for the supply of 100 million cubic meters of LNG.
"We continue to work on diversifying supply sources to ensure the reliability and availability of gas for the country. This is especially important in the context of constant Russian attacks on our gas infrastructure," said Roman Chumak, Head of the Naftogaz Group.
"The gas will be delivered to Ukraine in April. It will be used to create a strategic fuel reserve for the next heating season," Naftogaz said.
