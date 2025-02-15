Naftogaz has assured that it is doing everything for a "calm" heating season despite Russian attacks: it is importing the necessary volumes of gas

The damaged facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions, despite the destruction from the attacks of the Russian Federation, continue to operate, where they are restoring equipment, and in addition, the necessary volumes of gas are being imported, the Naftogaz Group reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The management of the Naftogaz Group visited the facilities of Ukrgasvydobuvannya in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. This concerns the capacities that have suffered damage due to massive shelling in January-February. Despite the destruction, the enterprises did not stop working. Specialists are restoring equipment and protection systems - reported in Naftogaz.

The Group's management discussed specific measures necessary for the sustainable operation of the enterprises.

The head of the Naftogaz Group, Roman Chumak, emphasized that the Group "is doing everything necessary for a calm passage of the heating season: it extracts, stores and supplies gas to all categories of consumers, imports the necessary volumes of gas, conducts a dialogue with international partners and donors to strengthen the country's energy security".

