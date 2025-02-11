Naftogaz: Russian attack caused damage to production facilities in Poltava region

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34707 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 76707 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113279 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93306 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122583 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102087 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113185 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116817 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157114 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101616 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 81418 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52566 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103161 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82146 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113254 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157100 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147495 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179699 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 82146 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103161 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135718 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137567 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165632 views
Naftogaz: Russian attack caused damage to production facilities in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30982 views

The Russian attack damaged Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region. The company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, and there were no casualties.

Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region have been damaged as a result of a hostile attack by Russian troops on energy facilities, and the company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, Naftogaz reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The enemy launched another massive attack on energy facilities. The production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava region were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Naftogaz Group is taking all necessary measures to stabilize the gas supply situation in Poltava region

- the company said.

"Despite all the challenges, we continue to work to maintain the country's energy sustainability," said Roman Chumak, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

Rocket attack on Poltava region: 9 settlements left without gas11.02.25, 07:47 • 84163 views

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
naftogazNaftogaz
poltavaPoltava

