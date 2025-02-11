Naftogaz: Russian attack caused damage to production facilities in Poltava region

Naftogaz Group's production facilities in Poltava region have been damaged as a result of a hostile attack by Russian troops on energy facilities, and the company is taking measures to stabilize gas supply in the region, Naftogaz reported on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The enemy launched another massive attack on energy facilities. The production facilities of Naftogaz Group in Poltava region were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Naftogaz Group is taking all necessary measures to stabilize the gas supply situation in Poltava region - the company said.

"Despite all the challenges, we continue to work to maintain the country's energy sustainability," said Roman Chumak, CEO of Naftogaz Group.

Rocket attack on Poltava region: 9 settlements left without gas