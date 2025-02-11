Rocket attack on Poltava region: 9 settlements left without gas

A rocket attack in Poltava region left several settlements without gas. This is reported by Poltava RMA, UNN reports.

Details

Another shelling damaged the energy infrastructure of the Myrhorod district of Poltava region. The attack left nine settlements without gas supply.

According to preliminary information, there are no damages to civilian infrastructure.

Residents of the region are urged to follow safety rules and stay in shelters until the air raid is over.

Explosions are heard in Poltava, enemy missiles approach from the northwest

Recall

Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Poltava. Also, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said that enemy troops attacked Ukraine's energy facilities at night, including gas infrastructure. Due to the threat to the power system, emergency power supply restrictions were introduced.

Russia struck a nighttime strike on gas infrastructure: emergency power outages are being used in Ukraine - Galushchenko