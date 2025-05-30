Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

Advisors on security from the USA, France, Germany and Great Britain will participate in the next round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which are scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. This was announced in an interview with ABC News by US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this group had previously participated in the formation of the Ukrainian version of the "memorandum" with 22 points during meetings in London and Paris.

I would advise Kyiv to refrain from statements that Ukraine will not participate in peace negotiations with Russia. You have to show that you are serious. The main goal of the negotiations is to achieve a ceasefire and stop the killings - said the diplomat.

He also emphasized that the obstacle to the negotiations is the lack of a Russian version of the so-called "memorandum".

When President Trump spoke with Putin, he said that he would hand over his memorandum within a week. But we still haven't seen it. The Ukrainians haven't seen it. I asked the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, if he had seen it. He replied that he hadn't. I also spoke with the chief Ukrainian negotiator – Rustem Umerov, who will be negotiating in Istanbul next week. He also did not see the memorandum - said Kellogg.

He added that the expansion of NATO to the east is a "legitimate" concern of the Russian Federation, while the United States is not currently considering the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Let us remind you

Acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, John Kelly, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, stated that the United States of America is considering withdrawing from negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine if Russia makes the "wrong decision to continue the catastrophic war".

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, informed the US President's Special Representative, Steven Vitkoff, about the importance of the presence of representatives of the USA and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia regarding peace in Ukraine.

Umerov handed over a document to Russia with Ukraine's position on the cessation of the war.