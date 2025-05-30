Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 105177 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 124912 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 115163 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 201365 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 104204 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127767 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111799 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116647 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102385 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

The Polish Embassy warned of the risk of foreigners being denied entry to Georgia for participating in protests.

May 29, 05:28 PM • 3630 views

Russia is advancing at its fastest pace since November 2024 – NYT

May 29, 05:57 PM • 2598 views

The situation in Sumy region: fighting continues in certain areas of the border, the enemy is operating in small groups

May 29, 06:27 PM • 2838 views

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

May 29, 08:30 PM • 4884 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

May 29, 09:11 PM • 11824 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 201365 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 211336 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 287511 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 298003 views
Hakan Fidan

Andrii Sybiha

Karoline Leavitt

Binyamin Netanyahu

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Slovakia

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108470 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 101189 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114410 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171971 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 108170 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

Security advisors from the US, France, Germany, and Britain will be present at the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on June 2. Russia has still not provided its version of the memorandum.

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: the US, Britain, France and Germany will be present at the level of security advisors - Kellogg

Advisors on security from the USA, France, Germany and Great Britain will participate in the next round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which are scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul. This was announced in an interview with ABC News by US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this group had previously participated in the formation of the Ukrainian version of the "memorandum" with 22 points during meetings in London and Paris.

I would advise Kyiv to refrain from statements that Ukraine will not participate in peace negotiations with Russia. You have to show that you are serious. The main goal of the negotiations is to achieve a ceasefire and stop the killings

- said the diplomat.

He also emphasized that the obstacle to the negotiations is the lack of a Russian version of the so-called "memorandum".

When President Trump spoke with Putin, he said that he would hand over his memorandum within a week. But we still haven't seen it. The Ukrainians haven't seen it. I asked the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, if he had seen it. He replied that he hadn't. I also spoke with the chief Ukrainian negotiator – Rustem Umerov, who will be negotiating in Istanbul next week. He also did not see the memorandum

- said Kellogg.

He added that the expansion of NATO to the east is a "legitimate" concern of the Russian Federation, while the United States is not currently considering the issue of Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Let us remind you

Acting Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, John Kelly, during a meeting of the UN Security Council, stated that the United States of America is considering withdrawing from negotiations on establishing peace in Ukraine if Russia makes the "wrong decision to continue the catastrophic war".

Earlier, the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, informed the US President's Special Representative, Steven Vitkoff, about the importance of the presence of representatives of the USA and the European Union during the next round of negotiations with Russia regarding peace in Ukraine.

Umerov handed over a document to Russia with Ukraine's position on the cessation of the war. 28.05.25, 21:57

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Keith Kellogg
France
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
