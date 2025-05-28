Umerov handed over a document to Russia with Ukraine's position on the cessation of the war.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation to the negotiations with the Russian Federation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, handed over to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, a document reflecting the Ukrainian position, reports UNN.

I handed over to the head of the Russian delegation our document, which reflects the Ukrainian position. They received this document - said Umerov.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2

Let us remind

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin that Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov contacted the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky, after the exchange of prisoners, but Ukraine never received the memorandum on the ceasefire promised by Moscow.