Putin wants to stop arms supplies to Ukraine in exchange for Trump's proposed ceasefire - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
According to Bloomberg, Putin demands the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine for the duration of the ceasefire. He insists on a number of conditions before agreeing to end the aggression.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands a suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine for the period of the ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources, writes UNN.
Details
Both leaders are scheduled to speak by phone on Tuesday about ending the war in Ukraine, the main goal of which is a 30-day ceasefire, which Kyiv has already said it is ready to accept.
"The Russian leader, who met with a representative of Trump last week, made the cessation of arms supplies a prerequisite for signing a truce," said a senior European official and three people in Moscow familiar with Russia's position.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House National Security Council did not respond to a request for comment.
"While Russia wants to stop all arms supplies to Ukraine, the minimum goal is to stop US aid," said two people in Moscow who know the Kremlin's opinion.
A senior European official added that "Europe is extremely reluctant to agree to Russia's demand to block arms supplies to Ukraine by its allies during any ceasefire." Such an outcome threatens a situation where Russia will be able to rearm during the cessation of hostilities, while Ukraine will not be allowed to do so, the official said.
Putin said that he supports the US proposal for a ceasefire in principle, but insists that a number of conditions must be met before Russia can agree to end its invasion. The Russian leader is likely to agree to a truce, although he first wants to make sure that his conditions are included, Bloomberg reported on March 12.
The United Kingdom and the European Union are working to deliver new packages of military aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, the publication writes.
"The suspension of arms supplies that Putin is seeking will be temporary, and arms flows will resume after a peace agreement under which Ukraine must agree to limit its military capabilities," said one person in Moscow.
In addition to the ceasefire, the publication writes, the phone call between Putin and Trump will also touch on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, which has been occupied by Russia since the beginning of the war.
Reminder
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal to immediately introduce a temporary, 30-day ceasefire, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.
US President Donald Trump said about productive negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.
On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said about his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. But, according to him, "there are nuances" regarding this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.
Later, Russia stated that dictator Vladimir Putin had sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States to Ukraine.