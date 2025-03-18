Which perfume to choose in spring 2025: trends and expert advice

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16920 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169200 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106608 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343129 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173537 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144849 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196121 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124849 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
68%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38413 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85994 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23966 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11904 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20823 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16920 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85997 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107661 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169200 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160266 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20825 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23970 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38416 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47268 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135835 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Which perfume to choose in spring 2025: trends and expert advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107670 views

Perfumer Anastasia Moskalenko spoke about the spring trends of 2025: from fruit cocktails and tropical notes to perfume extracts, powdery aromas and gourmand.

Which perfume to choose in spring 2025: trends and expert advice

With the arrival of spring, many of us want changes and new emotions, and it is during this period that we begin to choose "lighter", fresher scents that suit the mood of awakening nature. Which perfumes should you choose this spring, what to change in your perfume preferences with the arrival of warmth, as well as new trends in the world of fragrances for 2025, UNN was told by perfumer and expert in selecting fragrances according to psychological portrait Anastasia Moskalenko.

"With the first rays of the sun, people want awakening, lightness, energy. I see a trend among my clients towards naturalistic, unobtrusive fragrances. In winter, I wanted denser fragrances, now with the arrival of warmth, people feel smells more subtly, so you can choose something not so loud. 

Everyone promises to start running, losing weight and reading more in the spring, and with the first warmth, energy appears for this. For me, this awakening sounds in Amouage reflection Woman with the feeling of a spring forest after the rain and a light flowering with a crisp tulip stem, without synthetic combinations or musks", - says Moskalenko.

Spring fragrances: what to pay attention to 

As the expert explains, spring fragrances are green freshness in the first place; flowers, but not suffocating; no one has canceled citruses and fruits; closer to summer, you will want aquatic notes that will refresh with a sea breeze with sand, ozone and coconut water in your hands. 

"Spring for me is a trail of peaches in a basket in Chloe Nomade, mango with tangerines among cool petals of violet and irises and coconut flakes in Guerlain Aqua Allegoria FlorabloomForte", - adds the perfumer.

"By the way, violet is a must for me in the spring, because it adds coolness and balance to floral and fruity aromas.  And also it is rich citruses with ginger, tea and cinnamon in Louis Vuitton Imagination",-emphasized Moskalenko.

Perfume trends 2025

As the perfumer said, this year a boom in perfume extracts is expected. For example, the famous fragrance Tiziana Terenzi Kirke will be released in the Overdose version. 

So many people will want to make noise this year. There are always lovers of neutral fragrances and those who emphasize themselves with a bright sillage and like to attract attention among clients. So I can only observe the palette of characteristics that are intuitively accurately framed by perfumes

- added the expert. 

In addition, according to her, the trends for spring will also include fruit cocktails, desserts and ice cream, but with interesting variations. An important trend will be the appearance of tropical notes. Aromas of bananas, coconut water and even peanut butter, as in Kayali Maui in a Bottle Sweet Banana | 37 Eau de Parfum and L'Explicite The House of Oud, will become relevant. Also, perfumes such as LIQUIDES IMAGINAIRES Blanche Bête, Giardini di Toscana Bianco Latte will gain popularity thanks to their lactone milky accords.

"Most likely, bananas will not gain as much momentum as cherries, which are not going to leave the market this year. 

Gourmand will be very popular - pastries, cakes, honey, caramel, nuts, and even in combination with coffee or milk notes - this is the top", - added the perfumer.

For those who are not ready for milk aromas, the perfumer recommends starting with a light, but springy aroma with a trendy rice note  - Kilian moonlight in heaven.

Powdery fragrances that are returning this year will be especially relevant.

Do Son-Eau de Toilette Diptyque with creamy and powdered iris, tuberose and fluffy musk is a great example of this trend. 

The expert advises to pay attention to the calm sandalwood in Le labo Santal 33, or to the equally popular matcha tea note in spring from the same brand The Matcha 26 Le Labo with matcha, fig and bitter orange.

"Closer to summer, I advise you to try Never-Ending Summer from Maison Martin Margiela with notes of aperol, earl grey and spices," added Moskalenko.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyLife hack
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,728.70
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,136.95
Ethereum
$1,811.04