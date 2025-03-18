Which perfume to choose in spring 2025: trends and expert advice
Kyiv • UNN
Perfumer Anastasia Moskalenko spoke about the spring trends of 2025: from fruit cocktails and tropical notes to perfume extracts, powdery aromas and gourmand.
With the arrival of spring, many of us want changes and new emotions, and it is during this period that we begin to choose "lighter", fresher scents that suit the mood of awakening nature. Which perfumes should you choose this spring, what to change in your perfume preferences with the arrival of warmth, as well as new trends in the world of fragrances for 2025, UNN was told by perfumer and expert in selecting fragrances according to psychological portrait Anastasia Moskalenko.
"With the first rays of the sun, people want awakening, lightness, energy. I see a trend among my clients towards naturalistic, unobtrusive fragrances. In winter, I wanted denser fragrances, now with the arrival of warmth, people feel smells more subtly, so you can choose something not so loud.
Everyone promises to start running, losing weight and reading more in the spring, and with the first warmth, energy appears for this. For me, this awakening sounds in Amouage reflection Woman with the feeling of a spring forest after the rain and a light flowering with a crisp tulip stem, without synthetic combinations or musks", - says Moskalenko.
Spring fragrances: what to pay attention to
As the expert explains, spring fragrances are green freshness in the first place; flowers, but not suffocating; no one has canceled citruses and fruits; closer to summer, you will want aquatic notes that will refresh with a sea breeze with sand, ozone and coconut water in your hands.
"Spring for me is a trail of peaches in a basket in Chloe Nomade, mango with tangerines among cool petals of violet and irises and coconut flakes in Guerlain Aqua Allegoria FlorabloomForte", - adds the perfumer.
"By the way, violet is a must for me in the spring, because it adds coolness and balance to floral and fruity aromas. And also it is rich citruses with ginger, tea and cinnamon in Louis Vuitton Imagination",-emphasized Moskalenko.
Perfume trends 2025
As the perfumer said, this year a boom in perfume extracts is expected. For example, the famous fragrance Tiziana Terenzi Kirke will be released in the Overdose version.
So many people will want to make noise this year. There are always lovers of neutral fragrances and those who emphasize themselves with a bright sillage and like to attract attention among clients. So I can only observe the palette of characteristics that are intuitively accurately framed by perfumes
In addition, according to her, the trends for spring will also include fruit cocktails, desserts and ice cream, but with interesting variations. An important trend will be the appearance of tropical notes. Aromas of bananas, coconut water and even peanut butter, as in Kayali Maui in a Bottle Sweet Banana | 37 Eau de Parfum and L'Explicite The House of Oud, will become relevant. Also, perfumes such as LIQUIDES IMAGINAIRES Blanche Bête, Giardini di Toscana Bianco Latte will gain popularity thanks to their lactone milky accords.
"Most likely, bananas will not gain as much momentum as cherries, which are not going to leave the market this year.
Gourmand will be very popular - pastries, cakes, honey, caramel, nuts, and even in combination with coffee or milk notes - this is the top", - added the perfumer.
For those who are not ready for milk aromas, the perfumer recommends starting with a light, but springy aroma with a trendy rice note - Kilian moonlight in heaven.
Powdery fragrances that are returning this year will be especially relevant.
Do Son-Eau de Toilette Diptyque with creamy and powdered iris, tuberose and fluffy musk is a great example of this trend.
The expert advises to pay attention to the calm sandalwood in Le labo Santal 33, or to the equally popular matcha tea note in spring from the same brand The Matcha 26 Le Labo with matcha, fig and bitter orange.
"Closer to summer, I advise you to try Never-Ending Summer from Maison Martin Margiela with notes of aperol, earl grey and spices," added Moskalenko.