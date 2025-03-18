Zelenskyy paid a visit to Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Lviv and honored the memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine at the Lychakiv Cemetery. He laid flowers on their graves.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Lviv, as he announced on social networks on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
Zelenskyy in Lviv honored the memory of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers.
"Lviv. Honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine. We remember everyone who gave the most precious thing – their life – for the freedom and future of our country. Eternal memory to the heroes," the President wrote.
The Head of State, according to the Office of the President, laid flowers on the graves of defenders in the field of honorary burials of Heroes at the Lychakiv Cemetery, where soldiers who died in battles with Russian occupiers have been buried since April 2022.
