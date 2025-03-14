EU to discuss support for Ukraine and European defense at March summit: Costa announces Zelenskyy's speech
Kyiv • UNN
At the March meeting of the European Council, EU leaders will discuss support for Ukraine, investments in defense and increasing the competitiveness of the European Union. There will also be an exchange of views on the EU's multiannual budget.
The EU will discuss support for Ukraine and investments in European defense at the summit on March 20, which may continue on March 21, European Council President António Costa announced the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.
Details
"The central point of the agenda of this meeting will be competitiveness. We will also continue the work of the special meeting of the European Council, which took place on March 6, in particular, we will consider the recent developments related to Ukraine and the next steps regarding defense after the presentation of the White Paper on the future of European defense before the June European Council," European Council President António Costa wrote in a letter of invitation to EU leaders.
According to him, the meeting will begin on Thursday, March 20, at 11:00 a.m. (local time) with a traditional exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament. "We will also have the opportunity to hear President Zelenskyy," Costa said.
"Our continued support for Ukraine, the need to invest in our defense and our competitiveness are closely linked. A more competitive Union will be a stronger Union that will be better able to protect its citizens, its interests and values on the global stage," the head of the European Council stressed.
In addition, according to him, the summit will hold the first exchange of views on the next multiannual EU budget (MFF) and new own resources. "We need a comprehensive approach to spending and revenue. Given the challenges we face, it is important that we all approach this discussion with an open mind and in a spirit of collective responsibility. My goal is that this contribution can be taken into account by the European Commission before its proposals on the MFF package, which are expected by the summer," he said.
On Thursday, EU leaders are also scheduled to hold a working lunch with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. After lunch, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe will join discussions on economic issues and competitiveness as part of the Euro Summit in an inclusive format. At dinner, EU leaders will exchange views on the next MFF and new own resources.
"I will try to hold our meeting in one day, but given the uncertainty surrounding possible international events, I cannot rule out the possibility that we may need to continue the meeting on Friday morning," Costa said.
