EU to discuss support for Ukraine and European defense at March summit: Costa announces Zelenskyy's speech

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU to discuss support for Ukraine and European defense at March summit: Costa announces Zelenskyy's speech

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15439 views

At the March meeting of the European Council, EU leaders will discuss support for Ukraine, investments in defense and increasing the competitiveness of the European Union. There will also be an exchange of views on the EU's multiannual budget.

EU to discuss support for Ukraine and European defense at March summit: Costa announces Zelenskyy's speech

The EU will discuss support for Ukraine and investments in European defense at the summit on March 20, which may continue on March 21, European Council President António Costa announced the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

"The central point of the agenda of this meeting will be competitiveness. We will also continue the work of the special meeting of the European Council, which took place on March 6, in particular, we will consider the recent developments related to Ukraine and the next steps regarding defense after the presentation of the White Paper on the future of European defense before the June European Council," European Council President António Costa wrote in a letter of invitation to EU leaders.

EU prepares "White Paper" on defense investments to deter Russia and support Ukraine - Politico14.03.25, 08:32 • 46867 views

According to him, the meeting will begin on Thursday, March 20, at 11:00 a.m. (local time) with a traditional exchange of views with the President of the European Parliament. "We will also have the opportunity to hear President Zelenskyy," Costa said.

"Our continued support for Ukraine, the need to invest in our defense and our competitiveness are closely linked. A more competitive Union will be a stronger Union that will be better able to protect its citizens, its interests and values on the global stage," the head of the European Council stressed.

The Euro Council will meet for the next session on military support for Ukraine on March 21 - Stefanishyna07.03.25, 15:23 • 12852 views

In addition, according to him, the summit will hold the first exchange of views on the next multiannual EU budget (MFF) and new own resources. "We need a comprehensive approach to spending and revenue. Given the challenges we face, it is important that we all approach this discussion with an open mind and in a spirit of collective responsibility. My goal is that this contribution can be taken into account by the European Commission before its proposals on the MFF package, which are expected by the summer," he said.

On Thursday, EU leaders are also scheduled to hold a working lunch with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. After lunch, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe will join discussions on economic issues and competitiveness as part of the Euro Summit in an inclusive format. At dinner, EU leaders will exchange views on the next MFF and new own resources.

"I will try to hold our meeting in one day, but given the uncertainty surrounding possible international events, I cannot rule out the possibility that we may need to continue the meeting on Friday morning," Costa said.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Council
António Guterres
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
