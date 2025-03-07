The Euro Council will meet for the next session on military support for Ukraine on March 21 - Stefanishyna
Kyiv • UNN
The European Council will hold a meeting on March 21 to reach a consensus on a new financial aid package for Ukraine.
The next meeting of the European Council will take place on March 21. During it, EU countries will try to reach a consensus on a new package of financial assistance to Ukraine. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on the air of the TV channel "We are Ukraine", as reported by UNN.
I would also like to draw the attention of the esteemed citizens of Ukraine to the fact that the next meeting of the European Council will take place on March 21 as planned, during which there will be an attempt to reach a consensus on this funding proposed by the EU High Representative, Kaja Kallas
Recall
On March 6, a special meeting of the European Council took place regarding further support for Ukraine and European security.
At this meeting, the European Council approved a statement with 5 principles regarding peace negotiations on Ukraine, which was supported by 26 EU countries. Hungary refused to support the document, while Slovakia agreed after amendments were made.