EU prepares "White Paper" on defense investments to deter Russia and support Ukraine - Politico

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15665 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105497 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167899 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105827 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342481 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173284 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196075 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124786 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
Popular news

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 46951 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159242 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37437 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84768 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23090 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 15665 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 84888 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 105497 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 167899 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159363 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20076 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23178 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37519 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47034 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135690 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

EU prepares "White Paper" on defense investments to deter Russia and support Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46867 views

The EU plans to develop the defense industry by reducing US support. The priority is to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.

EU prepares "White Paper" on defense investments to deter Russia and support Ukraine - Politico

The EU aims to launch a large-scale project to develop its defense industry, aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine, at a time when the US is "withdrawing" from the continent, according to a draft of the so-called White Paper on Defense, which Politico refers to, writes UNN.

Details

"Rebuilding European defense requires large investments over a long period," the draft reads.

The document, prepared by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius and EU chief diplomat Kaya Kallas, is due to be presented to EU leaders next week. The draft may still be amended before publication.

Decisive elements of the new EU policy include giving preference to arms production within the bloc and "like-minded companies from third countries", encouraging joint arms procurement, simplifying defense project financing, focusing on key areas where the bloc has capacity deficits, such as air defense and military mobility, and reducing red tape on defense investments.

"Russia's actions are the driving force behind the new policy," the publication writes.

"Russia is an existential threat to the Union, and given its past experience of invading its neighbors and its current expansionist policy, the need to deter Russian armed aggression will remain even after an agreement on a just and lasting peace with Ukraine," the draft reads.

The immediate priority is to ensure that Ukraine can continue to repel Russian attacks.

"Without significant additional military resources, especially now that the US has suspended its support, Ukraine will not be able to negotiate a just and lasting peace from a position of strength," the draft reads.

The document also outlines a number of key measures to help Ukraine, including the provision of 1.5 million artillery shells, air defense systems, continued training of Ukrainian troops, placing orders in the Ukrainian defense industry, closer involvement of Ukraine in EU military financing schemes and expansion of the bloc's military mobility corridors to cover Ukraine.

The Euro Council will meet for the next session on military support for Ukraine on March 21 - Stefanishyna07.03.25, 15:23 • 12852 views

The change in US policy towards Ukraine, Europe and NATO is noted throughout the 20-page document, which states: "Europe cannot take US security guarantees for granted and must significantly increase its contribution to maintaining NATO".

However, it emphasizes that "NATO remains the cornerstone of collective defense in Europe".

It notes that Europe has become dependent on American military capabilities, which poses a danger now that the US is "revising its approach and may decide to limit the use or even discontinue the availability of these assets".

Rebuilding the EU's military-industrial complex means that the bloc "should consider introducing European preferences in public procurement for strategic defense sectors and technologies".

The draft also emphasizes the need for "joint procurement" as a way to combat the bloc's fragmented defense market and give countries the financial clout to strike advantageous deals. The European Commission "could also act as a central purchasing body on their behalf".

The document outlines seven key areas for priority investment: air and missile defense; artillery systems; ammunition and missiles; drones and drone countermeasures; military mobility; AI, quantum, cyber and electronic warfare; and strategic mechanisms, combat capabilities and critical infrastructure protection.

The draft also assures that member states will remain in the driver's seat - a traditional sore point with EU capitals concerned about Brussels' intrusion into areas of national sovereignty.

"Member States are responsible for their armed forces - from doctrine development to deployment - the draft reads. - The radically changed strategic context, coupled with the acute lack of capabilities of Member States, requires, however, much greater cooperation between Member States to rebuild their defenses".

Initial steps include forcing member states to do the following: approve a proposed easing of the bloc's fiscal rules, which will make it easier to increase defense spending; agree to cooperate on 35 percent of defense spending; approve the European Defense Industry Program worth EUR 1.5 billion; and agree with NATO on critical areas of opportunity.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine04.03.25, 10:59 • 112117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Andrius Kubilius
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
NATO
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,324.40
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,138.25
Ethereum
$1,798.95