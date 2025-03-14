EU prepares "White Paper" on defense investments to deter Russia and support Ukraine - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
The EU plans to develop the defense industry by reducing US support. The priority is to provide Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and strengthen cooperation in the defense sector.
The EU aims to launch a large-scale project to develop its defense industry, aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine, at a time when the US is "withdrawing" from the continent, according to a draft of the so-called White Paper on Defense, which Politico refers to, writes UNN.
Details
"Rebuilding European defense requires large investments over a long period," the draft reads.
The document, prepared by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius and EU chief diplomat Kaya Kallas, is due to be presented to EU leaders next week. The draft may still be amended before publication.
Decisive elements of the new EU policy include giving preference to arms production within the bloc and "like-minded companies from third countries", encouraging joint arms procurement, simplifying defense project financing, focusing on key areas where the bloc has capacity deficits, such as air defense and military mobility, and reducing red tape on defense investments.
"Russia's actions are the driving force behind the new policy," the publication writes.
"Russia is an existential threat to the Union, and given its past experience of invading its neighbors and its current expansionist policy, the need to deter Russian armed aggression will remain even after an agreement on a just and lasting peace with Ukraine," the draft reads.
The immediate priority is to ensure that Ukraine can continue to repel Russian attacks.
"Without significant additional military resources, especially now that the US has suspended its support, Ukraine will not be able to negotiate a just and lasting peace from a position of strength," the draft reads.
The document also outlines a number of key measures to help Ukraine, including the provision of 1.5 million artillery shells, air defense systems, continued training of Ukrainian troops, placing orders in the Ukrainian defense industry, closer involvement of Ukraine in EU military financing schemes and expansion of the bloc's military mobility corridors to cover Ukraine.
The change in US policy towards Ukraine, Europe and NATO is noted throughout the 20-page document, which states: "Europe cannot take US security guarantees for granted and must significantly increase its contribution to maintaining NATO".
However, it emphasizes that "NATO remains the cornerstone of collective defense in Europe".
It notes that Europe has become dependent on American military capabilities, which poses a danger now that the US is "revising its approach and may decide to limit the use or even discontinue the availability of these assets".
Rebuilding the EU's military-industrial complex means that the bloc "should consider introducing European preferences in public procurement for strategic defense sectors and technologies".
The draft also emphasizes the need for "joint procurement" as a way to combat the bloc's fragmented defense market and give countries the financial clout to strike advantageous deals. The European Commission "could also act as a central purchasing body on their behalf".
The document outlines seven key areas for priority investment: air and missile defense; artillery systems; ammunition and missiles; drones and drone countermeasures; military mobility; AI, quantum, cyber and electronic warfare; and strategic mechanisms, combat capabilities and critical infrastructure protection.
The draft also assures that member states will remain in the driver's seat - a traditional sore point with EU capitals concerned about Brussels' intrusion into areas of national sovereignty.
"Member States are responsible for their armed forces - from doctrine development to deployment - the draft reads. - The radically changed strategic context, coupled with the acute lack of capabilities of Member States, requires, however, much greater cooperation between Member States to rebuild their defenses".
Initial steps include forcing member states to do the following: approve a proposed easing of the bloc's fiscal rules, which will make it easier to increase defense spending; agree to cooperate on 35 percent of defense spending; approve the European Defense Industry Program worth EUR 1.5 billion; and agree with NATO on critical areas of opportunity.
